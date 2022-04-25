Submit Release
04-25-2022 Powerball Jackpot Set at $421 Million for Monday’s Drawing

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $421 million, or $252.1 million in cash value.

The drawing will be the 30th in the current jackpot run, having last been hit on February 14 when a single ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.

