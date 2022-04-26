Darkbeam Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready
Darkbeam is Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace, Extending Coupa’s Platform and Increase External Digital Visibility Across Supply ChainsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darkbeam, a leading provider of third party cyber risk monitoring, today announced it will offer third party digital risk data in the Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) certified Darkbeam for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.
Darkbeam provides supplier audits for cyber risk to assist in decision making processes. Using Darkbeam’s digital risk data, customers will be able to quickly understand potential vulnerabilities to a specific supplier through a simple-to-understand dashboard. This dashboard displays an overall indication of risk (the Darkbeam Score) as well as high, medium and low Priority Item Count. Furthermore, Darkbeam categorizes the data score into subgroups – Web Security, Cyber Exposure, Data Breaches, HTTP Security, IP Reputation and DNS Security.
“With supply chain cyber-attacks on the rise, the need for supplier audits and continuous third party digital risk monitoring are more imperative than ever” said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “We’re proud to have Darkbeam on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers even greater awareness of their third-party risk to prevent future cyber-attacks and to sustain long-term business relationships with their vendors.”
As a certified CoupaLink solution, Darkbeam Supplier Audit for Cyber Risk meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.
“Connecting Darkbeam into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform gives our customers a streamlined view of their third-party risk which allows them to quickly identify vulnerabilities within their supply chain,’ said Charles Clark, CEO, Darkbeam “We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform vendor risk management.”
For more information on Darkbeam Supplier Audit for Cyber Risk and how it can continuously monitor your entire supply chain for vulnerabilities visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com.
About Darkbeam
Founded by former military and intelligence professionals, Darkbeam provides a unified solution to protect against security, brand and compliance risks across an organisation's digital infrastructure. It helps simplify complex threats and works with organisations to augment their current approach to risk.
Everyone working at Darkbeam is in the intelligence game to deliver its clients the most timely and relevant actionable digital risk insights so they can better protect their organisations. This is underpinned by relentless innovation and a deep sense of duty and service.
