Darkbeam Launches Free Online Resource to Help Procurement Teams Mitigate Ransomware Risk in Supply Chains

Procurement teams can now visualise and manage their risk of costly disruption through a ransomware attack against a supplier.

We developed this resource to empower procurement teams to take action quickly and easily”
— Charles Clark, CEO
Darkbeam, a leading London-based provider of supply chain cyber security solutions, today announced the launch of a free online resource for Procurement teams to help them understand, monitor and mitigate the risk of a ransomware attack on a supplier.

The platform, which is available at no cost, is designed to help organisations quickly and easily protect their entire supply chain without adding to their workloads. It includes information about the impact of ransomware on supply chains, a framework for managing cyber risk among suppliers, a series of Playbooks for addressing common cyber risk scenarios and free access to the powerful Darkbeam platform.

"Ransomware attacks on suppliers are becoming an increasingly common threat to organisations, and Procurement teams are often on the front line of defence," said Charles Clark, CEO of Darkbeam. "We developed this resource to empower procurement teams to take action quickly and easily, without adding to their already-heavy workloads. With this resource, procurement teams can protect their entire supply chain, and their organisation, from the devastating impact of a ransomware attack."

The resource is designed to prioritise speed and efficiency, providing real-time visibility into potential vulnerabilities and actionable recommendations for mitigating risk. The framework and playbooks provided help to ensure that Procurement teams are fully equipped to manage cyber incidents among suppliers and handle common cyber risk scenarios. Complementary access to the powerful Darkbeam platform helps to give procurement teams an immediate layer of risk visibility.

The resource is available now and can be accessed at https://www.darkbeam.com/ransomware/

