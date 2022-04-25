Naples Luxury Brokerage Gulf Coast International Properties® Lands Highest Sale in MLS for 2022

Submit Release
According to Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service (MLS) statistics, 4444 Gordon Drive in Naples has recently been recorded as the highest sale to date, as of April 13, in MLS for 2022 with a sales price of $36,000,000.

The nearly 1.5-acre beachfront property is strategically located in the highly sought after and prestigious Port Royal community.

Andrew Arreola of Gulf Coast International Properties®, one of the top producers in greater Naples, initially represented the buyer on the $27,050,000 purchase in November 2021. The estate was then sold in April 2022 by the Gulf Coast International Properties top producing team of Andrew Arreola and Taylor Canada for $36,000,000.

The speed at which this record-breaking sale (according to MLS statistics) took place is reflective of the current sales escalation for luxury waterfront homes in the Naples 2022 real estate market.

Andrew Arreola and Taylor Canada continue to be among the highest real estate industry sales leaders in Naples.


About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, GCIP is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.

