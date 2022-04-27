THE NOIR CENTER FOR INTUITIVE HEALING & COUNSELING CELEBRATES ITS GRAND OPENING ON APRIL 30, 2022

Where Afrocentric roots meet the luxury of mental and emotional wellness! Where Afrocentric roots meet the luxury of mental and emotional wellness! One of Three Luxury Therapy Rooms

On April 30, come out and celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for The NOIR Center for Intuitive Healing and Counseling in Winter Park, FL.

The courage to begin your healing journey can be seen as a tool of liberation.” — Cortina Peters

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 30, The NOIR Center for Intuitive Healing and Counseling opens its doors for the grand opening at 1964 Howell Branch Rd. Ste: 110 Winter Park, FL. 32792 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, with the official ribbon cutting at 5:00 pm. Founded by Cortina Peters, a licensed therapist herself, she created the center to be a safe space for individuals of color and destigmatize long-held myths and misconceptions about the therapeutic process and those who have access to therapeutic services. The center comprises a diverse group of therapists, coaches, healers, and practitioners, where Afrocentric roots meet the luxury of mental and emotional wellness.

The delivery of quality, client-centered services are of the utmost importance at the center; thus, Cortina chose NOIR as the concept of the style of services offered at The NOIR Center for Intuitive Healing and Counseling:

N = Nurturing

O = Objective

I = Intentional

R = Restorative

This means the center will constantly strive to deliver the highest level of service possible. It also means services and therapeutic styles will remain responsive to the needs of their clients and adaptive to meet each client's changing needs.

In conjunction with therapy, The NOIR Center Intuitive Healing and Counseling offers monthly groups for current clients at no additional cost. Participants in the groups can discuss anything from parenting woes and navigating therapy to recent events such as social or judicial unrest and its impact on emotional wellness.

The grand opening will be an opportunity for the public to see the facility and learn about the services that are available. There will also be information about how to access these services if needed. This center is committed to providing the best possible care to its clients and hopes to create a safe and supportive environment for everyone who comes through its doors.

ABOUT CORTINA PETERS

Licensed in Florida, Georgia, Texas, & Wisconsin, Cortina Peters, aka The Girlfriend TherapistTM, is an EMDR trained licensed mental health counselor. She is also an International Life Coach, Best Selling Author, Motivational Strategist, and Mentor who motivates people to win in every area of their life. She completed both her Master's in Mental Health Counseling and her Bachelor's in Psychology at Nova Southeastern University. She also holds a certificate in Women's Entrepreneurship from Cornell University and is a current Ph.D. student studying Clinical Sexology. Cortina started her career in sexual health education and overall wellness over 20 years ago. She has been providing professional counseling services since 2009 and was voted as the first black president of the Mental Health Counselors of Central Florida, a position she currently holds. Cortina is an active member of several professional organizations, including but not limited to the Florida Mental Health Counselor Association (FMHCA); Mental Health Counselor of Central Florida (MHCCF) – President; The American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapist (AASECT), and the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®).