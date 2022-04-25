Hawk Run Bridge Replacement to Start May 2

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers about the coming closure and detour for a Clearfield County Bridge on Route 2036 (Powell Street). The bridge spans Emigh Run in the village of Hawk Run.

The 48-foot bridge carries an average of more than 1,250 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good and will also eliminate the weight postings of 30 tons for single vehicles and 35 tons for combination vehicles.

The bridge will remain open when preliminary work begins the week of May 2. Drivers should be alert for flaggers in the roadway as equipment is moved and positioned at the work site. On Thursday, May 5, Powell Street will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Route 53 and Route 1009 (Pardee Road). The detour will be in place throughout the project, which is expected to finish by late August.

Work activity will include removal of the existing single-span bridge, construction of a new concrete spread box beam bridge, paving of the roadway approaches, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $778,000 job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

