Move United Leadership Conference Scheduled May 9-11 in Colorado Springs
2022 Event Focuses on “Challenging Ableism Through Sport: Awareness, Access, & Action”
Sport is a powerful tool for change. Again and again through history sport has led societal movements for inclusion and equity”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, is hosting its annual Education Conference May 9-11, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. With the theme of “Challenging Ableism Through Sport: Awareness, Access, & Action,” this year’s event provides the tools and training to address stigma and stereotypes specific to disability in sport and create action and measurable impacts around inclusion, access and belonging.
— Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry
The conference brings together athletes, sport professionals, and sport providers focusing on relevant education, awareness, and skills to lead the narrative that sport has the power to instill change. Historically, attendees have represented a variety of affiliations including Move United member organizations, general sport organizations, city parks & recreation departments, non-governing bodies, VA hospital staff, general hospital therapists, disability resource groups, and more. “Sport is a powerful tool for change. Again and again through history sport has led societal movements for inclusion and equity,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “This year’s theme reflects Move United’s vision to challenge what’s possible for athletes and America. After being virtual for two years, we are pleased to return to in-person in Colorado Springs, where so many sports organizations and the Paralympic movement are rooted.”
Highlights include an Opening Reception at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, five pre-conference workshops, over 30 sessions supported by over 55 speakers, and a roundtable discussion around solving barriers to sport access. Other topics will address accessibility systems, adaptive equipment and technology, inclusive organizational infrastructure and social constructs to challenge ableistic culture. Speakers include industry professionals from all across the country, including Julie Dussliere from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee as well as athletes such as Ileana Rodriguez, Mary Allison Milford-Cook, Patty Cisneros Prevo, Stephanie Wheeler, and Christina Ripp Schwab.
The Education Conference is part of Move United’s education program which has provided adaptive sports training to more than 6,000 people through over 350 events in the last two years alone. Move United Education promotes professional development for the adaptive sport industry through education and training. In the past year, Move United has committed over a half-million dollars to train hundreds of instructors and coaches around the country. Peer-to-peer knowledge sharing is the cornerstone of Move United’s education and training events and has shaped each leadership conference since 2009.
Attendees may be eligible to acquire continuing education credit. For more information about the conference or to register to attend, visit moveunitedsport.org/education/2022-move-united-education-conference.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+12403444757 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other