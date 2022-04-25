Creatio Joins Forces with BlueMeme to Help Japanese Businesses Automate Workflows with No-Code
The Regional Language Partner in Japan, BlueMeme, will localize Creatio products and offer Creatio’s no-code platform to Japanese companies.BOSTON, MA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueMeme Inc. The vendor expands its presence in the region and joins forces with the forerunner of the Japanese low-code/no-code development market to help companies in Japan enjoy the freedom to own their automation.
The Japanese company provides entrusted development services and in-house system development support services to companies. Through their specialization in low-code/no-code technology and agile methodology, BlueMeme has a mission to improve the international competitiveness of Japanese companies by developing next-generation information systems utilizing the latest technologies.
BlueMeme leads the Japanese low-code/no-code development market by efficiently operating low-code/no-code technology and agile approach using its own development methodology, AGILE-DX.
As the only Creatio Regional Language Partner in Japan, BlueMeme will localize Creatio products and jointly deliver Creatio’s no-code platform to Japanese companies. The synergy of AGILE-DX and Creatio’s award-winning no-code platform will allow businesses to realize large-scale agile development with a maximum degree of freedom and spur their digital transformation.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“We are delighted to be working with Creatio, a provider of a no-code platform that enables the rapid creation of advanced business applications, to jointly develop solutions for Japanese companies. We believe that the demand of Japanese companies for in-house development is increasing rapidly and that no-code platforms for non-IT personnel will become increasingly important. We will make our best efforts to deliver the results of this joint development to our customers promptly,” states Masanori Matsuoka, CEO of BlueMeme.
“We are expanding in the Japanese market and are happy to have a new strategic partner, BlueMeme, on board. This alliance will empower midsize and large organizations in the region to enjoy the freedom to own their automation through unlimited customization, the ability to build apps without a line of code and a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors provided by Creatio. These leveraged by AGILE-DX will allow businesses keep up with change and succeed,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About BlueMeme Inc
BlueMeme has specialized in low-code and agile since its inception in 2009 and is a leader in the Japanese low-code market. BlueMeme utilizes its own development methodology, AGILE-DX, which combines low-code technology with agile methods. With the aim of contributing to the international competitiveness of Japanese companies, BlueMeme supports the in-house system development and DX of its customers through unique entrusted development, consulting and training.
For more information, please visit https://www.bluememe.jp
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
