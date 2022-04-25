Submit Release
News Search

There were 328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,037 in the last 365 days.

Clickher® App Now Available On Google Play For Android Fashionistas

Clickher App now available in the Google Play store for Android

Clickher App now available in the Google Play store for Android fashionistas.

Clickher, now available in the Google Play store for Android, is powered by a team of female curators who find fresh fashion finds, beauty tips and more.

Clickher was founded on the premise that women would rather get beauty and fashion tips from the actual girl next door rather than from an algorithm.”
— Joe Pierce, Curated Media Co-Founder
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickher®, a free beauty and fashion app brought to you by Curated Media, announced today it is now available in the Google Play Store for Android. Originally launched in 2019 for iOS, Clickher now delivers curated beauty and fashion content to more than 100,000 women every day.

“Clickher was founded on the premise that women would rather get beauty and fashion tips from the actual girl next door rather than from an algorithm,” said Curated Media Co-Founder Joe Pierce. “Our team of female curators is able to spotlight little-known creators and regional gems you might otherwise miss. We’re proud to now bring this useful, rather than random, content feed to Android fashionistas.”

Curated Content
Clickher is powered by a team of female curators from all walks of life, who scour the internet and social networks and handpick content from thousands of independent creators to share with their audience. Content curated by Clickher includes fresh and seasonal fashion finds, expert beauty tips and hacks, on-trend makeup, wellness tips and more. Clickher appeals to women who are time-crunched or overwhelmed by the irrelevant content served up on social networks by algorithms.

“What our users receive is an inspirational content feed sourced by real people around the country,” said Clickher’s Chief Curator Beth Blakely. “We’ve turned what was once a time-suck into an effortless way for women to discover the latest trends that help them elevate their personal style.”

In addition to Google Play for Android, the Clickher app is available for IOS in the App Store and at https://clickher.app/.

About Curated Media
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 100,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.

Liana Miller
Engaged Communication
+1 714-423-4394
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Clickher® App Now Available On Google Play For Android Fashionistas

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.