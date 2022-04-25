Clickher® App Now Available On Google Play For Android Fashionistas
Clickher, now available in the Google Play store for Android, is powered by a team of female curators who find fresh fashion finds, beauty tips and more.
Clickher was founded on the premise that women would rather get beauty and fashion tips from the actual girl next door rather than from an algorithm.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickher®, a free beauty and fashion app brought to you by Curated Media, announced today it is now available in the Google Play Store for Android. Originally launched in 2019 for iOS, Clickher now delivers curated beauty and fashion content to more than 100,000 women every day.
— Joe Pierce, Curated Media Co-Founder
“Clickher was founded on the premise that women would rather get beauty and fashion tips from the actual girl next door rather than from an algorithm,” said Curated Media Co-Founder Joe Pierce. “Our team of female curators is able to spotlight little-known creators and regional gems you might otherwise miss. We’re proud to now bring this useful, rather than random, content feed to Android fashionistas.”
Curated Content
Clickher is powered by a team of female curators from all walks of life, who scour the internet and social networks and handpick content from thousands of independent creators to share with their audience. Content curated by Clickher includes fresh and seasonal fashion finds, expert beauty tips and hacks, on-trend makeup, wellness tips and more. Clickher appeals to women who are time-crunched or overwhelmed by the irrelevant content served up on social networks by algorithms.
“What our users receive is an inspirational content feed sourced by real people around the country,” said Clickher’s Chief Curator Beth Blakely. “We’ve turned what was once a time-suck into an effortless way for women to discover the latest trends that help them elevate their personal style.”
In addition to Google Play for Android, the Clickher app is available for IOS in the App Store and at https://clickher.app/.
About Curated Media
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 100,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
