QX Global Group Named as ‘Leader’ in the 2022 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List
This year we are especially proud of maintaining perfect scores in multiple categories. With our acquisition of Chazey Partners, we are committed to providing end-to-end solutions to our clients.”BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QX Global Group, an international Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, has been named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®).
This year, QX received several special distinctions for ‘’Sustained Excellence’’ for appearing on the Global Outsourcing 100 list for the past five consecutive years or more and for “All Star Company” for its overall high provider rating.
QX was also recognized as a top outsourcing company in the categories of size and growth, service delivery excellence, programs for innovation, customer references, programs for corporate social responsibility, and awards and certifications.
“We are honoured to be recognized by the IAOP in the ‘Leader’ category,’’ said Frank Robinson, group chief executive of QX Global Group.
‘’This year we are especially proud of maintaining perfect scores in the ‘Customer References’ and ‘’Awards and Certifications’’ categories. We are also proud to receive a near-perfect score in the ‘’Corporate Social Responsibility’’ and ‘’Innovation’’ categories, as this reveals how our thousands of QX professionals have produced new forms of value for our clients while delivering effective corporate programs and outcomes. With our acquisition of Chazey Partners earlier this year, we are committed to provide integrated, end-to-end solutions to help our clients take advantage of emerging technologies”
The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognition for QX Global Group comes on the back of the recent acquisition of Chazey Partners, an Austin, Texas-based management consulting and advisory firm specializing in business and digital transformation.
“The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “That’s why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations on being included among the very best in the world.”
About QX Global Group
QX Global Group is a leading provider of business process management services. It helps its clients unlock business value by improving process efficiencies and automation in the finance, accounting and recruitment functions to enable business transformation. QX works with 150+ enterprise clients employing approximately 2,500 professionals across 10 locations including the UK, the USA, Canada, Mexico, and India.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
