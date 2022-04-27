THE HR L&D PODCAST meets with Stephen M.R Covey to analyse how we can Trust and Inspire to unleash great future leaders
Stephen returns to the show to discuss his latest book “Trust & Inspire” which is all about how truly great leaders are able to unleash greatness in others.UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust and Inspire to unleash great future leaders
Stephen M.R Covey joins THE HR L&D PODCAST to discuss his radical yet straightforward principle of Trust and Inspire. In this ground-breaking podcast episode titled; 'How Leaders Can Trust & Inspire", Stephen provides an expansive, visionary, and inviting guide to the future of leadership.
Stephen M. R. Covey is the bestselling author of the book "The Speed of Trust", which successfully sold over 2 million copies worldwide and was rated by 100 Top CEOs on Glassdoor as the #1 book everyone should read. It was also a Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post Bestseller.
In this episode of The HR L&D Podcast, Stephen M. R. Covey joins Internationally renowned HR and Payroll podcaster Nick Day to discuss his latest book, "Trust & Inspire". The newest book builds on the principles outlined in The Speed of Trust by focusing on the leadership skills required in our new world of work to enable leaders to unleash greatness in others.
Stephen M. R. Covey's new book Trust & Inspire has already received fantastic endorsements from the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella and the CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan, and that is why this episode of The HR L&D Podcast is not to be missed.
"Trust is the new currency of our interdependent, collaborative world" – Stephen M. R. Covey.
This is a powerful interview between the world-renowned Thought Leader in Trust and President & CEO of the Covey Leadership Centre, Stephen M.R Covey and Nick Day, International Podcaster and founder of the award-winning International HR and Payroll Recruitment firm, JGA Recruitment Group.
It is an influential interview that will resonate with any business leader passionate about the world of management, performance culture, workplace engagement, inclusion, talent, or attraction.
“Nick, keep unleashing greatness in people and organisations everywhere by continuing to be such a great “Trust & Inspire” person, mentor, podcaster and thought leader” - Stephen M. R. Covey.
The episode will teach listeners how Leaders Can Trust & Inspire others. It will analyse why trust can be a learnable skill, what HR initiatives trust impacts the most, how trust is earned, and more! Listeners will also discover Stephen's exciting prediction regarding what he believes will be the next "big thing" in leadership.
Perhaps you are an HR Director responsible for leading or inspiring others or a business leader accountable for boosting company performance? Maybe you are a learning and development professional who evaluates training programmes or develops training strategies? Whatever your vocation, we recommended adding The HR L&D Podcast episode with Stephen M. R. Covey immediately to your playlist.
Search for 'How Leaders Can Trust & Inspire with Stephen M. R. Covey' on The HR L&D Podcast with Nick Day today.
In fact, why not subscribe to the HR L&D Podcast and gain access to many interviews featuring renowned authors, TedX speakers and HR and L&D industry leaders who are changing and challenging the shape of the profession.
The HR L&D Podcast has tackled complex subjects, including the future of work, content curation, leadership practices, Equality, equity, diversity and inclusion, technology, organisational development, recruitment, strategy, training practices, and even neuroscience.
If you are passionate about maximising workforce engagement, leveraging cutting-edge technology, improving equality, equity, diversity, and inclusion practices, elevating positive workplace cultures or challenging current practices, then The HR L&D Podcast is for you.
Here is what others have said about the 5-star Apple podcast rated show, The HR L&D Podcast:
"Factual and entertaining podcast", "Humility and passion for helping others", "A great place to discover what's important in HR".
