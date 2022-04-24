Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 4500 Block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the 4500 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:55 am, the suspects approached the victim, in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspect took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later located.

 

On Friday, April 22, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

 

