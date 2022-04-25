Starch Derivatives Market Trends Include Focus On Increasing Product Shelf Life

Starch Derivatives Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in the starch derivatives market is shaping the industry by increasing the shelf life of the product. According to starch derivatives market research, with the development of latest technologies and advanced experiments in the food and beverage industry the integration of starch derivatives across different sectors is expanding. For example, in March 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announced the addition of CLARIA Clean Label Starches to its line with the launch of Claria Everlast. Claria Everlast is an innovative clean label starch that produces superior shelf stability which helps maintain food quality, particularly under severe storage temperatures. In another instance, in November 2020, Germany based food production company, Beneo, launched the first-ever instant functional rice starch which helps manufacturers produce clean label food preparations, such as cold processed sauces, dressings, dairy desserts and bakery fillings. The starch also provides stability during the entire shelf life of a retail product.

The global starch derivatives market size is expected to grow from $55.77 billion in 2021 to $59.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The global starch derivative market share is expected to grow to $69.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Starch derivatives market analysis shows that the growing demand for convenience and processed food is expected to fuel the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period. Convenience food and processed food is a tertiary packaged food or food that is intended to reduce consumer time in the kitchen, lower expenses related to wastage, and minimize costs by economies of scale. Over the years, starch derivatives have appeared as a key successful environmentally friendly product, acting as a binding and gelling agent. There has been a significant rise in the demand for starch throughout the food and beverage sector due to rising sugar values. For instance, the global processed snacks market is expected to increase from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. According to the starch derivatives market forecast, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global starch derivatives industry are Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Beneo, Penford Corporation, Stern-wywiol Gruppe, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Grain Processing Corporation, and Tereos.

TBRC’s report divides global starch derivatives market segments by type into glucose syrup, modified starch, maltodextrin, hydrolysates, cyclodextrin, by raw material into corn, cassava, potato, wheat, by form into dry, liquid, by application into binder, thickener and stabilizer, sweetener, lustering agent, powdering agent, fish culture feed, expanded feed, caking agent, dehumidification agent, others, by end-user industry into food and beverage, medical industry, chemical industry, personal care and hygiene industry, paper and pulp industry, others.

