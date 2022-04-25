Organic Food Market Growth Is Aided By Increasing Health Concerns Of Chemical Pesticides

Organic Food Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Organic Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally is driving the organic food market growth. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious owing to the harmful effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food products can cause cancer, hormone disruption and birth defects. According to an UN report, around 200,000 people die every year due to toxic effects of pesticides in food products. This is causing consumers to shift their focus towards organic food products.

The organic food market is regulated by authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) to ensure high quality standard of food product is maintained. For instance, EFSA oversees whether labelling is used to mislead consumer on the nutritive proportions of a product in the EU. EFSA performs occasional checks on the nutritional value to check whether correct labelling has been used or not. In order to maintain transparency and effectiveness, regulatory authorities have come up with strict food labelling regulations for the organic food market.

The global organic food market size is expected to grow from $227.19 billion in 2021 to $259.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The global organic foods market share is expected to grow to $437.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%.

Major players covered in the global organic food industry are General Mills Inc., Cargill, Inc., Danone, United Natural Foods Inc. and Amy’s Kitchen.

TBRC’s global organic food market report is segmented by product type into organic meat, poultry and dairy, organic fruits and vegetables, organic bread and bakery, organic beverages, organic processed food, others, by application into conventional retailers, natural sales channels, others, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores.

Organic Food Global Market Report 2022 is segmented by product type (Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Bread & Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food, Other Organic Products), by application (Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels, Other Applications), by distribution channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Stores).

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC