UM undergraduate student’s study on optical encryption published by top academic journal

MACAU, April 25 - Liu Yichen, an undergraduate student from the Department of Physics and Chemistry (DPC), Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), University of Macau (UM), and a research team led by his supervisor, Liu Hongchao, assistant professor in the FST, recently published a paper titled ‘Anti-loss-compression Image Encryption Based on Computational Ghost Imaging Using Discrete Cosine Transform and Orthogonal Patterns’ in Optics Express, a top journal in the research field of optics.

In his paper, Liu proposed a method to compress the bucket signals and illumination patterns of computational ghost imaging. This anti-loss-compression method can greatly reduce the amount of cipher text and keys and meanwhile enhance the security of the optical encryption scheme based on computational ghost imaging. This is the first time that an undergraduate student from the DPC has published a paper in an SCI-indexed journal as the first author.

As a key feature of the undergraduate programmes offered by the DPC, project-based learning plays an important role in the learning of students outside the classroom. Students have the opportunity to join research groups led by UM professors to explore scientific research during their first year of studies. This research based learning mode not only enables students to develop their scientific thinking skills, analytical skills, and problem-solving skills, but also allows them to deepen their understanding of theoretical knowledge and cultivate their sense and ability in scientific research. Liu joined Prof Liu’s research group in his first year of studies with a research focus on ghost imaging and single-pixel imaging.

In addition, Liu published another paper titled ‘Single-Pixel Imaging and Metasurface Imaging’ in the journal Infrared and Laser Engineering as a co-author in 2021. The paper discusses the latest developments of single-pixel imaging and ghost imaging in China and abroad.

The full version of the paper ‘Anti-loss-compression Image Encryption Based on Computational Ghost Imaging Using Discrete Cosine Transform and Orthogonal Patterns’ can be viewed at https://opg.optica.org/oe/fulltext.cfm?uri=oe-30-9-14073&id=471300.

The full version of the paper ‘Single-Pixel Imaging and Metasurface Imaging’ can be viewed at http://www.irla.cn/cn/article/doi/10.3788/IRLA20211058.