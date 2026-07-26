Entrepreneurs Meeting Leverages Advantages of China-PSCs Platform to Facilitate Co-operation in Infrastructure and Industrial Chains, with Successful Contracts Involving a Total Value of Approx. USD 150 Million

MACAU, July 26 - The "Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries – Maputo – 2026" (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") was successfully held at the Mozambique-China Cultural Centre on 24 July (local time). Centred on the theme "Investing in Logistics and Infrastructure: Driving the Engine of Development", the event attracted over 350 government and business representatives from the Chinese mainland, Mozambique, Macao, Hengqin and other countries and regions, creating a vibrant and bustling atmosphere. A total of 24 co-operation agreements were signed during the present Meeting, with the total contract value reaching approximately USD 150 million. These agreements span multiple sectors, including infrastructure, trade, professional services, and academia. Furthermore, more than 200 business matching sessions were successfully arranged. All participating parties expressed great satisfaction with the overall outcomes, noting that the Meeting has reinforced Macao's pivotal role as a "precise liaison" for co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, while driving high-quality, cross-border, and diversified industrial chain co-operation between China, Mozambique, and other Portuguese-speaking markets.

The Macao SAR Government has been consistently committed to deepening economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). Capitalising on this business mission, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (hereinafter referred to as "IPIM") successfully invited the Chamber of Commerce of Mozambique (CCM) to serve as a "China-PSCs Business Platform – Market Development Partner". This initiative further leverages Macao’s advantages as a China-PSCs platform to establish a more comprehensive and deep-rooted business network with Mozambique.

Distinguished guests attending and addressing the opening ceremony of the Meeting included: Rasaque Manhique, President of the Maputo Municipal Council; Luís José Machava, Director-General of the Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports of Mozambique (APIEX); Liu Jiannan, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT); Sam Lei, Director of IPIM; Xie Ying, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao); Zheng Xuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Mozambique; and João Jorge Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics of the Republic of Mozambique.

Rasaque Manhique, President of the Maputo Municipal Council, stated that the Meeting carries profound significance. It not only builds closer economic and trade ties between China and Mozambique and strengthens strategic, sustainable co-operation, but also serves as a vital arena for driving Mozambique's economic diversification.

Luís José Machava, Director-General of APIEX, highlighted the long-standing friendly relations between Mozambique and China, noting that China has provided enduring support to Mozambique in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, industry, and services. He emphasised that infrastructure investment will be a massive driver for Mozambique's future growth. He expressed his hope that this Meeting would expand multi-lateral co-operation and communication between Mozambique, China, and other Portuguese-speaking countries, while facilitating the implementation and advancement of projects in manufacturing, mining, and digital development.

Liu Jiannan, Vice Chairman of CCPIT, remarked that China and Portuguese-speaking countries share strong economic complementarities and countless intersecting interests. He expressed hope that both sides would continue to expand trade exchanges, deepen investment co-operation, promote industrial synergy, and advance the integrated development of industrial and supply chains, thereby expanding the cake of mutually beneficial co-operation.

Sam Lei, Director of IPIM, noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Mozambique. In April, the heads of state of the two nations further elevated bilateral relations to a "China-Mozambique Community with a Shared Future in the New Era". This milestone infuses the Meeting with deeper historical and strategic significance, representing both a practical implementation of the enhanced partnership between China and Mozambique and a continuous deepening of economic and trade co-operation between China and the nine Portuguese-speaking countries.

To better facilitate matching and co-operation in economic and trade fields, such as industry, trade and investment between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Macao is gradually steering its efforts toward normalisation, precision, and professionalisation. Through the "China-PSC Business Compass" service, and by linking resources such as overseas service agencies of mainland provinces and cities as well as the "Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries " in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, professional support services are provided for enterprises from China and PSCs to "go global" and "attract foreign investment." IPIM also cordially invited the participating merchants to visit Macao in October to attend the "31st Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (31st MIF)", the "2026 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2026 PLPEX)", and the "Macao Franchise Expo 2026 (2026MFE)", which will be held concurrently from 21 to 24 October, leveraging Macao’s MICE platform to expand China-PSCs economic and trade co-operation.

Providing Energetic Support to Empower Enterprises in Going Global

Subsequently, the participating entities delivered comprehensive and detailed presentations on their local core business advantages, giving the invited merchants a clearer understanding of the commercial opportunities available. The Q&A session witnessed enthusiastic participation. Simultaneously, the organisers arranged precise, on-the-spot business matching to enhance the practical efficacy of the event.

Members of the entrepreneur delegation expressed that the trip was highly rewarding and fully demonstrated Macao’s unique advantages as a China-PSCs platform. In addition to successfully expanding their partner network in Mozambique, the delegation paid a visit to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Mozambique during the Meeting. They also conducted field studies and visits to local business associations, renowned enterprises, and infrastructure, port and commercial projects. These activities provided an intuitive learning and deepened their understanding of local resources, landscape and trade potential. Combined with the " Seminar on Portuguese-speaking Countries Business Opportunities– Mozambique" organised by IPIM prior to the trip, delegates gained a more comprehensive understanding, which provides powerful support for scouting high-quality collaborative projects for future global deployment. Some Mozambican enterprises expressed high optimism regarding China's development prospects. They hope to leverage Macao's role as a "precise liaison" for co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, capitalise on the policy advantages of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and utilise the professional, customised support services provided by the Macao-Hengqin economic and trade management departments and relevant institutions to further explore the Chinese market.

This year’s Meeting was jointly organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA), the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Cabo Verde TradeInvest, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the Guinea Bissau National Investment Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of Equatorial Guinea, IPIM, the Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports of Mozambique (APIEX), AICEP Portugal Global, the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of São Tomé and Príncipe, and TradeInvest Timor-Leste.

The next edition of the Meeting will be hosted by Timor-Leste. The Macao SAR Government will continue to support relevant departments and institutions to take part, so as to consolidate Macao’s position as a bridge for economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, while pushing forward more pragmatic and sustainable co-operation projects, aiming to regional mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.