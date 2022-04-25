Increasing Preference For A Healthy Lifestyle Boosts The Oats Market Demand

Oats Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Oats Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are contributing to the oats market growth. Healthy eating has become the norm with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria. Oatmeal is consumed widely as a healthy breakfast option owing to its health benefits and high nutritional value. Oatmeal offers several benefits including weight management, control blood sugar level, controls cholesterol level, and others. According to the International Food Information Council 2020 Food and Health Survey, 54% of all consumers and 63% of consumers over the age of 50 are concerned about the healthfulness of their food choices. Therefore, the rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are expected to fuel the growth of the oats market in the coming years.

The global oats market size is expected to grow from $6.16 billion in 2021 to $6.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The global oat market share is expected to grow to $8.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Read more on the Global Oats Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oats-global-market-report

Product innovations are gaining significant popularity as one of the oats market trends. Major companies operating in the oats market are focused on developing innovative products to meet customer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2020, Gold&Green, a Finland-based food technology company launched 100% plant-based protein Pulled Oats. Pulled oats capitalize on the rising popularity of plant-based diet and attract vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, flexitarians, and almost everyone attempting to eat less meat or looking for tasty and varied protein substitutes. Pulled oats have a unique fibrous texture that integrates flavors well and can be seasoned to taste.

In February 2020, Cedar's Foods, a US-based food company acquired Brekki for an undisclosed amount. Cedar's Foods benefits from the acquisition by expanding its product offering to include oats and combining the knowledge of Brekki's staff with its expertise. Brekki is a US-based company that offers dairy-free, ready-to-eat overnight oats.

Major players covered in the global oats industry are Blue Lake Milling, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, B&G Foods, The Kellogg Company, Avena Foods Limited, General Mills, Grain Millers, Quaker Oats Company, Nestlé S.A, Nature's Path Foods, Morning Foods, Weetabix Limited, Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo, Hain Celestial Group.

TBRC’s global oats market report is segmented by type into whole, steel cut, Scottish, regular rolled, quick rolled, instant, others, by form into flakes, granules, flour, by application into bakery products, animal feeds, food ingredients, health care, cosmetic products, others, by distribution channel into hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, independent retailers, others.

Oats Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Whole, Steel Cut, Scottish, Regular Rolled, Quick Rolled, Instant, Other Types), By Form (Flakes, Granules, Flour), By Application (Bakery Products, Animal Feeds, Food Ingredients, Health Care, Cosmetic Products, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a oats market overview, forecast oats market size and growth for the whole market, oats market segments, geographies, oats market trends, oats market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Oats Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5444&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Functional Food Market 2022 - By Product Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health), By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-food-market

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Flour, Rice, Malt), By Application (Household, Commercial Use), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flour-rice-and-malt-global-market-report

Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Oats Breakfast Cereal, Grains Breakfast Cereal, Other Breakfast Cereal), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels), By Product (Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Hot Cereals), By Packaging (Boxes, Pouches, Other Packaging) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breakfast-cereal-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC