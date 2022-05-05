ModiCoin (MDN): Reasons to Buy and Trade
ModiCoin will start a New ERA of the Crypto industry, bringing evolution to banking systems.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency has unfolded an unbelievable potential in the technological world. Venture funding in the crypto industry hit $21 Billion in 2021 due to the tremendous potential to empower people with financial freedom. Defi has also taken the world of crypto by storm simply due to its ability to give people the ability to rely on it for financial freedom without the need for them to rely on centralized authorities.
— Amit Singla ( Founder ModiCoin )
In other words, technology, notably blockchain, has been a huge enabler to empower people and help them take control of their finances. ModiCoin, an advanced Defi ecosystem, further revolutionizes this space with a wide range of offerings.." It is a community-driven technology ecosystem to revolutionize the way people trade in digital assets. ModiCoin has created a trustworthy, community-driven, and transparent ecosystem.
The mechanism of ModiCoin creates a powerful web of privacy, security, flexibility, and efficiency -- all qualities that are critical to a functioning currency. ModiCoin also assures a convenient environment where the token will be used as a utility, purchasing goods and services. It is designed to be secure and user-friendly, thus making it the best platform for traders.
Reasons to Buy and Trade in ModiCoin
ModiCoin is a decentralized deflationary cryptocurrency. The token value is programmed to grow over a certain period compared to other non/slow-deflationary assets, including those from the traditional finance ecosystem.
It offers the benefits of locked liquidity in crypto, including transparency and scalability, and enables users to trade in crypto without intermediaries, allowing you to enhance the potential return while giving you financial freedom through immediate access.
ModiCoin seeks to protect the interests of traders by implementing an anti-dumping system in the cryptocurrency sector for the benefit of all. It ensures that fraudulent entities do not deceive the price of assets on the platform by spreading falsehood. This prevents high volatility, thus offering more stability to the traders.
It has an Anti-whale system to ensure that some powerful token holders cannot lower the token's value by purchasing in enormous capacities. To avoid this, ModiCoin was distributed in limits among the interested participants across all the private sale rounds to prevent whales from manipulating the prices.
What makes ModiCoin different from other cryptocurrencies?
The critical point that differentiates ModiCoin from other cryptocurrencies is the high scalability power enabled by quick cross-border transactions. It will be a utility token that can be used for many cases while maintaining top-notch security standards. ModiCoin also stands out in its aim and objectives.
ModiCoin- Revolutionizing the Crypto Industry
The crypto industry, which was earlier known for its uncertainty and risk, will now be popular for ModiCoin's stability and steady growth. Its trademark success shows that ModiCoin aims to whirl the resources into a top-notch economy governed by the great magnitude of efficiency, traceability, transparency, and security.
ModiCoin as a Utility Token
ModiCoin has been announced as a utility token. We will all witness its utility and functionality after a few months from its launch in March. After its launch, ModiCoin will be available for use within the platform, and everyone will witness the utility and functionality of the ModiCoin.
It will be a utility token created to manage users' transactions who have paid with cryptocurrency. It is a token designed to pay for goods and services in future.
Unlike other tokens, it has laid deep emphasis on the business strategy, in contrast with other tokens, and it is designed to be used as a traditional form of cryptocurrency.
ModiCoin's Mechanism- Token Vesting
It was a mechanism to prevent token holders from manipulating the price of tokens.
ModiCoin's token vesting model had been designed to be an effective mechanism to verify and exercise the rights of traders. It is intended to be a payment mechanism where tokens were required to be vested, which would limit the price fall of tokens for the time being. Like you could not buy more than a certain limit in the same way you are not able to withdraw more than 10% of your total tokens each month until it reaches the period of 10 months if you have participated during the pre-sale.
ModiCoin is an initiative to revolutionize the way people trade and transact. It will offer a convenient way for cross-border trades for digital assets, digital currencies, and blockchain. People who participated during the first pre-sale have now more than 100% growth.
In addition, ModiCoin will allow users to send and receive payments with ease, speed, and security. We don't want you to miss an opportunity that has the capability to develop the ecosystem. Go Ahead and Participate in ModiCoin Public Trade on PancakeSwap. ( https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x6720998132da8a97e6E4A41f5059Dd353562F5B6 )
