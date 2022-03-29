ModiCoin Commences its Public Trade
ModiCoin has finally announced its rade launch on 30th March 2022 after the successful completion of two private Sales.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ModiCoin is a quality cryptocurrency that aims to enhance the essentials of a tech-governed financial model. Recognized as one of the finest innovations of the decade, ModiCoin has not failed to impress investors with its extremely supreme features. ModiCoin successfully completed its two private sales, ending on 30 March 2022.
With its massively convenient and comforting support systems, ModiCoin enables its users and stakeholders decentralized control over their finances. Running on the principles of Defi, ModiCoin envisions changing the course of the economy. With a financially strong economy, ModiCoin also promises to aid the orphan children of society via the ModiCoin Foundation.
Altering Interactions
The objective of ModiCoin is to modify the way people interact in an economy via virtual digital currency. The cryptocurrency promises scintillating characteristics and rewards. The mechanism of ModiCoin creates a powerful web of privacy, security, flexibility, and efficiency. ModiCoin also assures a convenient environment where the coin can be used as a utility token currency.
Its functionality shall be extended forth the economy which will boost the growth and stability of the financial model.
ModiCoin Foundation
ModiCoin has also developed a marvelous strategy for advancing society in the wake of paramount inventions and insurmountable design problems. A detailed description of this strategy was made while considering the investor's interests. Amidst curating a safe space for token aficionados, ModiCoin also aims to design a hospitable, kind, and caring atmosphere for the underprivileged orphan children of society. ModiCoin forms the backbone of the ModiCoin foundation. The goal of this foundation is to nurture a happy and healthy surrounding for orphan children and assist them in living a normal life.
To obtain the honor and privilege to cater to the needy of society is a blessing for ModiCoin and this foundation. Dedicated in its struggle to design a passionate, and enriching environment, ModiCoin’s potential has been acknowledged worldwide. As of now, ModiCoin stands trademarked in 34 countries across the globe.
Tokenomics
Buy tax
Modicoin foundation 1%
Redistribution 2%
Marketing and development 1%
Liquidity 2%
Burn 2%
Sell tax
Modicoin foundation: 2%
Redistribution 2%
Marketing and development 1%
Liquidity 2%
Burn 2%
Symbol-MDN
Public Trading Features on 30th March 2022
ModiCoin’s most expected Public Trade shall commence on 30th March 2022. Its utility shall come into existence from 12 weeks of launch. To promote a better mechanism for cross-border transactions, ModiCoin has been developed. It will be unfair to not mention its intricate system of token vesting, traceability, and anti-whaling. Designed and knit in a manner that explicitly strengthens the users and also builds faith. Stability and functionality are the two key aspects of ModiCoin. Proficient in its operations, ModiCoin puts forth an astounding and appealing opportunity.
Grab the chance, and be the change-maker.
Amit Singla
ModiCoin
