Hip Hop Artist Making Music for a Good Cause-Jay Dot Wright Dedicates New Album “BIG DOT” To Promote Overdose Awareness
Aiming to spread awareness of drug overdose by dedicating album to unfortunate loss of brother Kri$py, Jay Dot Wright is taking the hip hop world by storm.DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Dot Wright is an up-and-coming singer already set on becoming the biggest hip hot artist this world has seen. His groovy beats and masterful lyrics have set him apart from all contemporary artists in the current music Industry. Jay has recently announced his brand-new album “BIG DOT” which is dedicated to his brother Kri$py, who was taken from this world too soon due to an unfortunate overdose. Jay is releasing the album on April twenty first, which is the day he lost his dear brother. The Album is packed with a masterful blend of groovy beats and melancholy lyrics, that take the listener on an emotional rollercoaster. Jay Dot Wright’s music is a reflection of his story and his story involves pain and hardships. He writes about betrayal, addiction, the street life, prison etc. He writes about how the system took so many of his loved ones from him in his heart wrenching songs. Jay hopes that his fans can relate to his feelings and find solace in his music.
The features on this phenomenal album include Luh JoJo, Spyro, Juan Dough, Reddy Baby, Racks Ina Rental, Slap Racks, KU and KingPinJR. This incredible lineup does not include Juan Dough, Buddy LO, Christopher Hill of City-Wide Studios, and josh cox, who have been an integral part in the process of making the album.
Jay Dot Wright’s driving force to make music is his family. He is continuously inspired by them and wants to stay out of trouble so he can help them. His motivation is his precious daughters, who keep him focused and push him to make the best music.
Jay’s originality and authenticity is a rarity these days and is evident in his impressive discography. His newest album is a testament to his skill and talent. Jay aims to be the best hip hop artist in the world and make music that people can relate to. He has achieved just that in his latest album.
Go to https://www.instagram.com/jaydotwright to find out more about the artist and his discography, and feel free to reach out via the email provided for interviews and collaborations.
ABOUT
Jay Dot Wright was born in Dayton, Ohio. Living with a single mother and spending most of his time on the street, Jay is a true example of perseverance in the face of adversity. He went to prison when he was eighteen however that did not stop him from pursuing his passion for music. Jay claims to make music for the “real” people of the world. People who weren’t sheltered or didn’t have a silver spoon growing up. He is inspired by the likes of Eminem, Gucci Mane, JellyRoll, Kri$py (His late brother), and his mother. Jay Dot Wright is set to make an impact in the music industry and you certainly don’t want to miss it.
