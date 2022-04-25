It’s time for a new learning revolution: Ukrainian Smart LMS enters the UK market
EINPresswire.com/ -- AcademyOcean, a Ukraine-based Learning Management System, which has created a unique technology for personalizing learning, has announced its entry into the UK market.
“We are very grateful to the UK government and its people for supporting Ukraine, and we are ready to support your business in digital services. We consulted with the best Learning and Development professionals around the world to create LMS 2.0 that will revolutionize learning.
Imagine, now each of your employees, clients, or partners will be able to learn in a way that is more engaging, clearer, and easier for them to learn better. This helps people become more confident and happy, and businesses get more profit.
And I'm sure businesses in the UK will appreciate the platform!” — Vladimir Polo, Founder & CEO at AcademyOcean
AcademyOcean team creates the future of training
AcademyOcean has been working on personalizing and humanizing the experience for learners. They developed “Dynamic content”, a unique technology with no alternatives on the market.
AcademyOcean analyzes learning data (for instance, how learners respond to tests and surveys) and helps tailor learning to the individual's needs.
Every learner will receive those types of content that will help him have more fun and learn better.
What you should know about AcademyOcean LMS
#1 AcademyOcean LMS is proudly made in Ukraine, headquartered in Odessa
#2 AcademyOcean is the industry leader in user ratings. According to G2 Crowd, a global software rating service, the AO platform has been rated 9.8/10 for ease of use.
#3 AcademyOcean is already used in 25 countries around the world. A globally distributed team and partners network provide qualified support to all customers.
#4 For several years AcademyOcean team has been regularly consulting with L&D specialists from companies such as Intel, Deloitte, Cisco, Intel, Nokia, and with HR influencer Dave Ulrich, which allowed us to create a world-class platform in Ukraine!
#5 AcademyOcean is fully General Data Protection Regulation compliant.
“I understand that for some people, it may not seem safe to buy a Ukrainian product during a war on our territory. Therefore, I want to say that AcademyOcean servers are located in the USA and Germany, and a reliable infrastructure ensures the smooth operation of the platform in any corner of the world.
We follow GDPR and even created on a platform a separate security section with advanced settings to protect your content” Andrew Byzov, CMO at AcademyOcean.
AcademyOcean is a new smart solution on the UK market that expands corporate training opportunities for companies.
