AcademyOcean LMS Research: More than 50% of Ukrainian companies continue to work during the war
Find out the situation in Ukrainian business during the war.UKRAINE, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost 2 months of the war, Ukrainian businesses lost more than in 2 years of the pandemic.
The AcademyOcean LMS team conducted a survey in which they interviewed their clients and partners in Ukraine, and also collected statistics from business associations and major job search sites on how business feels in a war.
“AcademyOcean is a smart LMS platform for employees, clients, and partners' training, proudly made in Ukraine.
Our LMS is used in 25 countries of the world, including well-known Ukrainian companies from key industries such as retail, HoReCa, and computer software.
We talked with clients and partners to find out the situation in Ukrainian business during the war” — Andriy Byzov, CMO AcademyOcean.
More than half of Ukrainian companies continue to work, 27% have suspended, but are going to resume activities. And only 1% plan to close their business.
How companies restructure business
According to an AcademyOcean survey, more than 60% of companies partially changed direction during the war. Most companies abandon part of the projects or pause less relevant ones.
“Due to the fact that the activities of Netpeak Group have always been focused on the Ukrainian market, we are now urgently reorganizing business processes. More than 40 employees have been moved horizontally in the group of companies, at their own request, in order to accelerate the entry into new markets for us and avoid losing our top talents.— Artem Borodatyuk, founder of Netpeak Group
“We cut the budgets for the experiments we were doing. We abandoned a number of services from the aggressor country that we were using. We reduced the number of channels through which we promote for a fee, and empathized free promotion methods. Due to such a redistribution of the budget, we are able to save jobs” — Alexander Kiselev, Marketing Director at Ringostat
Because of the war, companies were forced not only to switch to remote work, but also to organize the work of globally distributed teams. After all, many employees, especially in cities that are in active battles, had to leave the country in search of safety.
Nearly 3.9 million refugees have left Ukraine (as of March 27, 2022)
Top 5 countries that received the largest number of Ukrainians:
Poland (2.29 million)
Romania (596 thousand)
Moldova (384 thousand)
Hungary (354 thousand)
Slovakia (275 thousand)
Well-known in HR circles, the process of personnel rotation, in connection with the war, has acquired a new character. In order not to lose good employees if there are no suitable tasks for them, companies began to transfer them to other roles, both within teams and between departments. And in holdings, employees are redistributed even between companies.
The labor market
Artur Mikhno, founder of Ukraine's largest job search and recruitment site, said that in the early days of the war, the labor market was in a deep crisis. The total number of jobs was 8 times less than in the pre-war period (there were more than 80 thousand, it became 10 thousand).
Starting from the third week of the war, the picture of the Ukrainian labor market becomes more positive:
“Over the past month, the number of companies with current vacancies has doubled!… Amazing opportunities for jobseekers. The activity of applicants is very high, and there are almost 5 times more reviews for one vacancy than before the war!” — Artur Mikhno, founder of Work.ua
Conclusion
Ukrainian companies, even during the war, find ways to continue working and pay taxes and wages. And soon everyone will associate Ukraine not only with the war but also with great products and services!
Diana Stoianova
AcademyOcean
email us here