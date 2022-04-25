Submit Release
Fab Glass And Mirror Now Offers B2B Bulk Orders

The company offers competitive pricing, payments options, and superior customer support

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATE, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fab Glass and Mirror, a company that fabricates custom building and interior glass products for residential and commercial customers, announced they are now offering B2B service and special bulk pricing options.

The founders of Fab Glass and Mirror noticed an industry-wide problem: broken glass. It seems obvious, but no one had solved this decades-old puzzle. After much engineering, they found a new proprietary way to deliver glass with quality assurance across the continent with confidence. The company can fabricate nearly any glass product and deliver with confidence.

Fab Glass and Mirror offers an innovative Pro Partner program that gives professional clients the ability to buy in bulk quantities with better certainty of dependable arrival.

"Here at Fab Glass and Mirror, we understand that businesses need high-quality glass products to run smoothly," said a spokesperson for the company. "That's why we offer special pricing on our glass tabletops, mirrors, glass shelves, and more.”
The company offers a wide range of products and services for business customers. They provide free shipping, competitive pricing with lead times better than most competitors' policies, an easy ordering system and dedicated support before and after sales. They also offer both 30 and 60-day net payment options.

Fab Glass and Mirror also provides residential consumers with quick, reliable service and free shipping. Prompt, reliable professionals are just a call or chat away for both pro and home customers. And for those needing shower enclosures, Fab Glass and Mirror has a dedicated team that designs dream showers with drawings and detailed expertise.

For more information, visit https://www.fabglassandmirror.com/.

