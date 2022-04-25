Glimpses of Q4 Letter by Concept Investwell
Fund Manager discussed the current market scenario, Concept's role in creating better investment opportunities, and decoding several investment changes that took the world by surprise.
• Evolution of PMS starting since 2009 including mistakes made in the past and lessons learnt from them.
• Since the beginning, the fund manager has followed buy and hold strategy but now this strategy is backed by strong set of qualitative aspect like megatrends & preservation of capital whereas on quantitative aspect, the key focus remains on return of capital employed.
• The current market scenarios including geo political tensions and rising inflations.
• Structural changes that the equity markets is witnessing such as, despite FII selling continuously the market fell only by 3-4% as the retail investors have become stronger which is evident from the large investment of 12,500 crs in SIP.
Siddharth Mandalaywala, as per the Q4 letter, "The last 2 years have been like never seen before. COVID'19 is once in a 100 years event followed by the Russia-Ukraine war which has continued for more than a month now. We have not seen such long wars in the modern era. Inflation in most countries is at decades high. The supply chain has been disturbed. Interest rates across the globe are going to rise. FIIs have been relentlessly selling for the last 8-9 months. Though these changes have been extensive, we remain upbeat on India and its long-term growth. I firmly believe that nothing will beat equity returns in long run. Keep regularly investing".
Concept Investwell is a part of the Concept group established in 1995 to provide investment & capital market-related services. The company in a registered PMS since 2009, and has received its separate identity in the year 2018 to focus on non-secondary market services like Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Mutual Fund, and Investment Advisory for all categories of clients including NRIs.
