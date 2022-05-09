The International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism Supports Values of Victoria, BC Man Film Project
Nevertheless our missions are compatible because they both stem from wanting to add happiness into people's lives.”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT) supports the values and principles underpinning the Silver Surfer Euro-Tour documentary and therefore welcomes Drew A Farion of Dream On Films Ltd and his film Crew to visit and film gastronomic experiences in our Awarded European Regions of Gastronomy during their planned European tour September 2022 to September 2023.
— Dr. Diane Dodd
"The very laudable aim of bringing the best experiences from Europe to critically ill children with mobility challenges via virtual reality is a cause that we would like to support." says Dr. Diane Dodd President of IGCAT
We hereby provide IGCAT’s 2022 Top Websites for Foodie Travelers list.(https://igcat.org/call-released-for-the-top-websites-for-foodie-travelers-2022/) This initiative acknowledges portals that offer unique, creative, cultural and gastronomic experiences in European Regions of Gastronomy. These include, but are not limited to farm or factory visits; cookery classes; craft-related experience; food and/or wine route; food and/or wine markets or fairs; museums/heritage sites related to food. Catalonia (Spain), European Region of Gastronomy awarded 2016
Here are just a few examples of film locations IGCAT will arrange to visit for Dream On Film to visit during their Silver Surfer Euro-Tour film documentary
1. ENJOY CATALONIA: Experience Catalonia https://www.njoycatalonia.com/en
2. FOOD WALK: Aarhus-Central Denmark Region, European Region of Gastronomy awarded 2017 https://foodwalk.dk/
3. RHODE TRIP: South Aegean (Greece) European Region of Gastronomy awarded 2019 Rhode Trip https://www.rhodetrip.gr/
4. TASTE SAVO Kuopio (Finland) European Region of Gastronomy awarded 2020-2021 https://www.tastesavo.fi/home
5. TASTE SLOVENIA: European Regions of Gastronomy awarded 2021 https://www.tasteslovenia.si/en/
Drew A Farion add's. "This letter of support takes our film documentary to the highest level of producing life changing VR travel experiences for those people who could benefit from it the most. I am not sure how many people in North America realize how important IGCAT is to the European region but one of their other initiatives is to ultimately restore food sovereignty and helping circular economies to grow by putting a focus on local food and culture. Their higher purpose is to empower more regions to work towards a sustainable food future and are currently taking this European project to a World level."
See: https://igcat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/World_Region_of_Gastronomy_EN_2022.pdf
This is why Dr Diane Dodd said to me "Nevertheless our missions are compatible because they both stem from wanting to add happiness into people's lives." states Drew A Farion
For our awarded World/EuropeanRegions of Gastronomy, that want international visibility and to position themselves as gastronomic destinations for responsible travelers
For small and micro organisations that have a great philosophy and offer amazing experience in nature, with local food and cultural insights (thus contributing to safeguarding cultural and food diversity)
For housebound citizens (with the focus on disabled children) that want to see the world
For you and your film crew to gain in recognition which will attract more sponsors with the ultimate aim of helping more people
the European region but their contacts in gastronomy, arts, culture and tourism will be as invaluable as Mikael Svenssons', Co-president of the EUFCN, introductions to 92 film commissions from 32 countries at the Cannes Film Festival Nay 17th, 2022.
The following is a link to IGCAT Letter of Support: https://dreamonfilm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/IGCAT-Reference-Dream-on-Films.pdf
About IGCAT
IGCAT aims to empower local communities by raising awareness of the importance to protect and promote distinct regional food, culture, arts and natural assets as part of sustainable and balanced tourism and development strategies. This is essential to safeguard our planet, health, wellness and local economies.
IGCAT is a non-profit institute established in 2012, working with regional stakeholder consortium's in the fields of gastronomy, culture, arts and tourism. It counts on the expertise of a worldwide network of experts and works in partnership with specialized intergovernmental organizations.
IGCAT founded the European and World Region of Gastronomy Award and is the official secretariat for the World and European Regions of Gastronomy Platforms. Furthermore, the Institute has developed the European Young Chef Award, the World Food Gift Challenge, the Top Websites for Foodie Travelers Award and the Food Film Menu.
About Dream On Films:
Dream On Films is an immersive content creation studio focused on telling unique, high-impact and thought-provoking stories. https://www.dreamonfilm.com
About Silver Surfer Euro-Tour
The Silver Surfer Euro-Tour is a film documentary project of 'Dream On’ Films – a media production company. The project will capture the best Europe has to offer and deliver those memorable moments, to sick kids and teenagers with critical illness and/or mobility limitations, through virtual reality. https//:www.silversurfertour.com
