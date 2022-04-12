Victoria man creates new alliance with Crtl V North America's First Virtual Reality Arcade

Dream On Films Ltd

Strong Foundation of Sharing VR Experiences being built for Persons of Diverse Needs: Critically, Ill, Learning Disabilities, Mobility Issues & the Impoverished

Our association w/ Crtl V takes us one step closer to building a solid foundation of virtual reality experiences for people of all special needs and requirements” — Drew A Farion

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drew Farion is on a mission to create a one-year film documentary in virtual reality that showcases the best Europe has to offer in Gastronomy, art, culture and tourism. The altruistic motive behind filming these once in a life time ‘bucket list’ destinations is to create a library of different traveling experiences for children with learning disabilities, mobility issues, spinal cord injuries, critically ill and improvised people world-wide that will most likely never get the opportunity to travel Europe.Drew Farion says “It is with great pleasure to announce a new partnership with Crtl V ‘The North America’s First Virtual Reality Arcade’. We recognize not every child might know where Brussels is in Belgium, but we do know there is not a child on this planet that does not like to play video games. Our association w/ Crtl V takes us one step closer to building a solid foundation of virtual reality experiences for people of all special needs and requirements”Crtl V ( https://www.virtualrealityfranchise.com ) is well known in the Virtual Reality community as only selecting the best of video games for children, teenagers and adults Their web-site is a treasure trove for users of all age to experience first-class VR gaming activities.“We are pleased to collaborate with Mr Farion’s on his 1-year film documentary to capture the best Europe has to offer through VR and bring these traveling experience back to those people who may never get the opportunity to experience these once in a life time opportunities” says Robert Bruski CEO of CRTL VMeanwhile, to fund the filming of his documentary www.silversurfertour.com Farion has launched a crowdfunding campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/saving-europe-virtual-reality His goal is to raise $1 million before August 31st, 2022. Fifty cents of every dollar will go to the costs of the tour while the other half will go to purchasing VR goggles for people of his higher cause. He is calling upon fellow entrepreneurs and philanthropists, and the parent these community, to take part by contributing financial donations to his crusade and anyone with social media skills to help his campaign go viral.For full details on this emerging story please read previous press release:

