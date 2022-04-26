DREAM Project to Celebrate Education and Positive Transformations at its 10th Annual Benefit in NYC
The Benefit and Awards Ceremony Supports Quality Education for Children in the Dominican RepublicNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DREAM Project presents Sueños 2022, its 10th annual benefit that has grown to become one of New York City's premier events on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The annual event celebrates the global Dominican community and raises awareness and funding for quality education for children in the Dominican Republic.
This year, the event bridges the Dominican Republic with DREAM's international support network. Celebrities, educators, and prominent philanthropists will gather in Chelsea to support the organization and collect resources to expand educational programs in the Dominican Republic, impacting more than 15 disadvantaged communities and helping close the cycle of poverty. More than ever, these resources are critical as DREAM is one of the few organizations offering education to more than 8,000 youth who have no other source of learning.
Sueños 2022 will kick off the evening of excitement at 6:30 pm with an exclusive Brugal 1888 Ambassador Cocktail party hosted by DREAM's Executive Board Members. This networking half hour will be hosted by Brugal 1888, with an opportunity to meet DREAM supporters.
The main event will begin at 7 pm, headlined by DREAM's award ceremony honoring the DREAMer of the Year, Change Making DREAMer of the Year, and closed by the prestigious sounds and rhythms of The DREAM Bachata Academy. Good company, delicious pairings of cocktails and food, and incredible music all come together once again for a magical evening of giving back and celebrating the very best of the Dominican Republic.
This year's noteworthy personalities attending the event include: Actor Jaime Hector from HBO's We Own This City and The Wire, Taye Diggs from All American, special virtual presentations by Leslie Grace from Batgirl and In the Heights, American Ballet Theatre's Misty Copeland, Living Colour's Doug Wimbish, actress Katherine Castro, Carolina Contreras founder of Miss Rizos, among others.
Guests of Sueños 2022 will have the unique opportunity to make a difference while interacting and networking with the DREAM Board, VIPs and celebrity guests, the Sueños Invitation Committee, Co-Chairs, and high-profile Dominican American Community Leaders, all within an intimate and relaxed environment with delicious food and cocktails, and enchanting entertainment.
All proceeds from Sueños 2022 will benefit DREAM's innovative education programs, impacting more than 8,000 Dominican youth in 15 different communities. DREAM's important initiatives depend on the community's financial support, so guests from NYC and beyond are encouraged to purchase a ticket, join the celebration, and become part of the DREAM family.
This year's sponsors, helping DREAM create change and end the cycle of poverty in the Dominican Republic include: JetBlue, Goya, Brugal, Phoenix Tower International and Beachwold Residential.
To learn more about DREAM, make a gift, or learn more about the annual benefit, please visit www.dominicandream.org.
About DREAM
DREAM (Dominican Republic Education and Mentoring Project) was founded in 1995 by our Chairman, Michel Zaleski. After seeing schools without adequate sanitation, electricity, books, and supplies, he decided to try to improve Latin America's worst-performing education system. In 2002, DREAM was formalized as a USA and DR non-profit. The DREAM Board of Directors is composed of dedicated Dominicans, Americans, and global citizens, including acclaimed author and Pulitzer Prize winner Junot Diaz, Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican born US Congressman, and includes actors, business people, educators, and others leading the charge to bring high-quality education to the children of the Dominican Republic. DREAM serves more than 8,000 children and youth through 17 different quality educational programs. These programs include new parent education, pre-schools, after-school and at-risk youth programs, summer schools and camps, vocational training for teens and young adults, libraries, and computer labs. At DREAM's annual book fairs, students build their libraries by choosing among 25,000 age-appropriate, new, free books. DREAM generates more than 800,000 hours of high-quality teaching in small class groups, thus providing transformative educational experiences for otherwise under-served children to reach their full potential. DREAM, alongside its hundreds of annual volunteers, now has an exceptional paid staff of 100, ----with all but one living in the Dominican Republic. Staff members are developing and managing schools in 15 communities. The DREAM approach impacts the well-being of its students and their communities. What distinguishes the DREAM project is its excellent results and accountability in combatting the effects of poverty on children. To learn more or to get involved, visit www.dominicandream.org.
Belisa Howard Martínez
The DREAM Project
+1 829-941-5466
belisa@dominicandream.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn