Statement by the Prime Minister on Orthodox Easter

CANADA, April 24 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Easter, also known as Pascha:

“Today, we join people of Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic faith in Canada and around the world to celebrate Easter.

“The holiest holiday in the Orthodox Christian faith, Easter invites us to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and find hope in the victory of light over darkness. To mark this special occasion, family and friends traditionally attend the Divine Liturgy, decorate eggs, and break the fast of Great Lent with festive meals. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I know that people will also take this opportunity to reflect on the challenges we have overcome, celebrate the many blessings in our lives, and look ahead with optimism.

“While marking Easter, we also recognize the important contributions that Christian Canadians have made and continue to make – with kindness and generosity – to help build a better Canada for everyone.

“On this holy day, our thoughts go to the people of Ukraine – Christians and people of all faiths and backgrounds – who continue to fight for their country in the face of Russia’s invasion. Today and every day, we reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine. May the renewal and peace that Easter symbolizes bring hope to all people around the world affected by conflict and those working to protect freedom, democracy, and human rights.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish a happy and blessed Easter to all those celebrating today.”