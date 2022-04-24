Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Unlawful Mischief / Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child / Possession of Cocaine (less than 2.5grams) / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4002130

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 24, 2022, at approximately 0615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Journeys End, Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child, Possession of Cocaine (less than 2.5grams), Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Shaimas

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 0615 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight on Journeys End, Mendon, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Shaimas violated conditions of release, destroyed property that he had no right to, resisted arrest, was in possession of cocaine, and committed the offenses in the presence of a child.

The Honorable Court was contacted, and separate conditions of release were imposed. Shaimas was ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division the following day.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/25/2022 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

