Rutland Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Unlawful Mischief / Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child / Possession of Cocaine (less than 2.5grams) / Resisting Arrest
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002130
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 24, 2022, at approximately 0615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Journeys End, Mendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child, Possession of Cocaine (less than 2.5grams), Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Dylan Shaimas
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 24, 2022, at approximately 0615 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight on Journeys End, Mendon, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Shaimas violated conditions of release, destroyed property that he had no right to, resisted arrest, was in possession of cocaine, and committed the offenses in the presence of a child.
The Honorable Court was contacted, and separate conditions of release were imposed. Shaimas was ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division the following day.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes, attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/25/2022 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.