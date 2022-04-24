Phoenix Fashion Week Returns with a New Show in a New Venue
(Photo by Denise Meridith) Forty top models, who competed for a contract with The Agency Arizona, graced the runway at Phoenix Fashion Week on April 15-16, 2022.
(Photo by Denise Meridith) Quentin Anderson, CEO of BlackOwned.com, flew out from San Diego to meet Phoenix Fashion Week Executive Director Brian Hill and see the fashion show on April 16, 2022.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Phoenix Fashion Week returned April 15-16, 2022, to the Chateau Luxe event venue in Phoenix, Arizona.
After the past two years, we were thrilled to be able to again host Phoenix Fashion Week this April. It is the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest.”PHOENIX, AZ, US, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years when pajamas and sweatpants turned every day into Casual Friday, there might have been questions about whether haute couture or even sports jackets, would ever return. But, after that pandemic-driven hiatus, Phoenix Fashion Week (PHXFW) made an exciting return to the Valley of the Sun in a new location—Chateau Luxe in northern Phoenix—on April 15-16, 2022.
— Brian Hill
“After the past two years, we were thrilled to be able to host this new show—Phoenix Fashion Week--in April. It is the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest,” said Brian Hill, the Executive Director and visionary for PHXFW.
What makes Phoenix Fashion Week unique is that it is not just about crazy designer fashions that will only be seen on red carpets. Hill promotes the themes—Fashion, Education, and Community—of Phoenix Fashion Week throughout the year. His Emerging Designer Bootcamp helps launch talented, emerging designers, and prepares them for long-term success. Before the event in April, 40 top models compete in five challenges involving headshot, print, runway, go-see, and social media. The Phoenix Fashion Week show this month was the finale, where they modeled the creations of the competing designers and others, in hopes of winning a contract with The Agency Arizona.
Other activities throughout the year include a fashion professional freelance program and networking meetups for industry professionals.
As always, the show featured diverse designers, models, and cultures. In fact, Red Berry Woman from Fort Berthold in North Dakota, which features traditional and contemporary Native American attire, won the Best New Designer award on December 16, 2022. Aisha (@iamtheaisa) and Joseph (@j0seph_m0rris) won the top female and male model awards.
There was a lot of excitement among the crowds who attended the shows during the two evenings. In addition to Chateau Luxe, an award-winning event venue in Phoenix, Arizona, sponsors included Faire La Fete Champagne, Peroni, Toni&Guy, Kensington Makeup, Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Dealer, Chef Will Turner, GreenPharms, MediSpa, IMAGE Skincare, Kornit Digital, and many others. Guest design houses included Elevee Lifestyle, Fashion for the Stars Fashion House, and Ray of Gold (all from Los Angeles), Angelo Estera (Dubai), and Elie Madi (Kuwait). Alumni of previous competitions, like Joanna deShay, who designs the Black Russian Label line, were in the audience.
Phoenix Fashion Week is, not only providing talented designers, models, and suppliers with the skills and knowledge they need to create and manage sustainable businesses, but it is creating a growing source of economic development for Arizona. Hill has said, “I pledge to continue pushing Arizona fashion forward from the ground up, while being inspired by young designers that want to succeed in this tough industry.”
