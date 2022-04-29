The pineapple fruit: You’ll never look at it the same way again!

Positively authentic book The original 3 - Assemble!

With The Pineapple Theory, think of the pineapple to live positively on Earth with yourself and others

When your inspired, you become inspiring.” — Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu

MONTEAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all live on Earth together, yes?What if we could live on Earth together, happily?To live happily together starts within each one of us.It starts with you because it’s not about you. The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and build/improve an inner-foundation with easy-to-use power tools with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions, we become positive with others. And the pineapple fruit is the inspiration and symbol because theoretically, everything is like a pineapple!Following your reading, you will never look at a pineapple the same way again. Not limited to, here are some examples:Pineapple = HumanEverybody has an inner sweetness, define as their emotions. Everybody has a shell, which serves as their protector. Everybody wears a crown, define as their positive authenticity. Theoretically, do we understand what each of these parts are, and can we master the art of using them and keeping them balanced?“The only thing that can’t change in a human’s life is its birth – if you think there’s death - there's no death if you have a legacy.” Steve "Mr. Pineapple" MathieuPineapple = BusinessIn reference to flipping the pyramid of employee levels upside down, the inside of a company is like the inner sweetness of a pineapple. Flip it upside down, and the inner sweetness from the bottom will spread to the top, meaning that the inner sweetness of the fruit and the company can be equally enjoyed from bottom up and from top down.“If you want your team to improve their technical skills, make sure to improve your interpersonal skills first.” Steve "Mr. Pineapple" MathieuFeed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple TheoryThe Pineapple Theory books are available worldwide on Amazon

