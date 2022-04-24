Senator Orrin Hatch, 1934-2022

Today, Utahns and the Utah Attorney General’s Office are honoring and remembering Senator Orrin Hatch, who passed away at age 88. Sen. Hatch served in the U.S. Senate representing Utah from 1977-to 2019. His 42-year tenure was the longest-serving Senator in this nation and the longest-serving from Utah.

The following is a statement from Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes:

“I don’t think anyone in Utah politics will ever have such an outsized influence on national and global policy nor generate greater worldwide goodwill than Senator Orrin Hatch. I deeply mourn the loss of my friend. He was a tremendous mentor and I will miss our many talks and his wise advice.

While most recognize how much Orrin Hatch championed Utah over decades of service, far fewer realize the incredible amount he was able to accomplish and benefit our state behind the scenes. His legacy of service, rooted in the Rule of Law, will forever be a part of Utah and American history. His commitment to his family and faith along with his service to our state, nation, and God has inspired many of us over the years. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Elaine and the entire Hatch family and the Hatch Foundation team. As a lawyer, lawmaker, committee chairman, presidential candidate, academic, athlete, and author, he leaves a legacy of decency and gentlemanly collaboration. While a statesman, he was also a ferocious advocate and powerful leader who helped launch the careers of countless other lawyers, judges, justices, public officials, and many private sector leaders. Jurists the caliber of Justice Clarence Thomas have credited Senator Hatch with promoting their careers and putting them in positions to realize their highest potential. The Senator was renowned for his ability to work across the aisle while staying true to his own convictions. He leaves an indelible mark on American jurisprudence. I have lost a friend. And we have lost an absolute giant in the arena of politics—a titan of American Conservative legal thought.”

