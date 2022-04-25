STC Brings Seussical to the Stage in Sheboygan

A musical comedy based on the stories we all grew up with.

These are the stories we grew up with, but told in a very entertaining way that the entire family will appreciate and enjoy.” — Tricia Roberts, STC Executive Director

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sheboygan Theater Company (STC) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting “Seussical” on the Main Stage of the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus, Friday, May 13th through Saturday, May 21st. Seussical is a musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, based on the many children's stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot being based on Horton Hears a Who! and Horton Hatches the Egg! while incorporating many other stories.

“These are the stories we grew up with, but told in a very entertaining way that the entire family will appreciate and enjoy,” said STC Executive Director Tricia Roberts. “We have a great director for this show and a talented cast who will bring these loveable characters to life and offer up an evening of big fun, great music and wonderful memories. Don’t miss it!”

Anthony Bruno will direct the show. He is an award-winning theater director and educator specializing in ensemble-driven theater and new work development who is currently the Artistic Director at Arlington Children’s Theatre in Arlington, MA. His work on the world premiere of Southern Hospitality by Lilia Rubin earned him the NSPF Award for Best Director.

In 2018, Bruno co-produced and directed Theater for the New City’s 15th annual gala, Love ‘N Courage featuring André De Shields, Vinie Burrows, and Charles Busch. He founded The Sandbox @ Redhouse, a program in partnership with Red House Arts Center (Syracuse, NY) designed to train and foster collaboration between local playwrights and directors in the development of new works. The International Performing Arts Institute selected him from a global pool of applicants to direct and train early-career musical theater and opera professionals in Kiefersfelden, Germany.

This year, The Great American Songbook Foundation (founded by Michael Feinstein) scouted Anthony to sit on the screening and admittance panel for their prestigious Songbook Academy, a program that trains pre-professional high school performers from around the country. He holds a BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University and is an SDC Associate Member.

The cast for STC’s production of Seussical includes Bee Rudell, Joe Phillips, Timmy Wiverstad, Danielle Rammer, Eulalia Carriveau, Lindsay Rick, Kristin Sorenson, Brady Baker, Ava Childs, Lukas Reschke, Corrine M Schultz, Kimberly Xiong, Nico Torres, Elizabeth Kaufmann, and Becky Marcus.

Tickets are still available at https://www.stcshows.org/seussical-the-musical.

About Sheboygan Theater Company

Founded in 1924, Sheboygan Theatre Company is a deeply rooted, multi-generational community theatre serving Sheboygan and its surrounding areas. STC operates as a non-profit within the Sheboygan Area School District Community Recreation Department. STC is a volunteer-run organization with a 15-member Advisory Committee. In addition to our Executive Director STC also hires independent contractors as directors and designers to bring our Main Stage shows to life. STC produces at least four Main Stage shows each year in the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus. Learn more at: https://www.stcshows.org/.