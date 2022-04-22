Senate Bill 1203 Printer's Number 1611

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - person on the list under section 3 notice of:

(1) The person's inclusion on the list.

(2) The restrictions under section 4.

(3) The opportunity of the person to challenge the

person's inclusion on the list, through commenting in writing

that the person does not meet any of the criteria specified

in section 3(a).

(b) Successful challenge.--If a person challenges the

person's inclusion on the list under section 3 and demonstrates

to the satisfaction of the Treasury Department that the person

does not meet any of the criteria specified in section 3(a), the

person shall not be included on the list.

(c) Unsuccessful challenge.--If a person challenges the

person's inclusion on the list under section 3 but does not

demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Treasury Department that

the person does not meet any of the criteria specified in

section 3(a), the Treasury Department shall forward the matter

to the Attorney General for further review.

(d) Duty of Attorney General.--

(1) If, after receiving the matter under subsection (c),

the Attorney General finds that the evidence presented by the

person is with merit, the Attorney General shall make a

recommendation to the Treasury Department that the person not

be included on the list under section 3.

(2) If, after receiving the matter under subsection (c),

the Attorney General finds that the evidence presented by the

person is without merit, the Attorney General shall determine

whether to pursue appropriate criminal or civil charges

against the person.

Section 6. Effective date.

20220SB1203PN1611 - 3 -

