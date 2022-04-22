Senate Bill 1203 Printer's Number 1611
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - person on the list under section 3 notice of:
(1) The person's inclusion on the list.
(2) The restrictions under section 4.
(3) The opportunity of the person to challenge the
person's inclusion on the list, through commenting in writing
that the person does not meet any of the criteria specified
in section 3(a).
(b) Successful challenge.--If a person challenges the
person's inclusion on the list under section 3 and demonstrates
to the satisfaction of the Treasury Department that the person
does not meet any of the criteria specified in section 3(a), the
person shall not be included on the list.
(c) Unsuccessful challenge.--If a person challenges the
person's inclusion on the list under section 3 but does not
demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Treasury Department that
the person does not meet any of the criteria specified in
section 3(a), the Treasury Department shall forward the matter
to the Attorney General for further review.
(d) Duty of Attorney General.--
(1) If, after receiving the matter under subsection (c),
the Attorney General finds that the evidence presented by the
person is with merit, the Attorney General shall make a
recommendation to the Treasury Department that the person not
be included on the list under section 3.
(2) If, after receiving the matter under subsection (c),
the Attorney General finds that the evidence presented by the
person is without merit, the Attorney General shall determine
whether to pursue appropriate criminal or civil charges
against the person.
Section 6. Effective date.
- 3 -
