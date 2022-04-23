Shares make gains on the back of bank, real estate stocks

VIETNAM, April 23 -

Victoria Village is developed in District 2 of HCM City by Novaland. NVL rose 1.1 per cent on Friday. Photo novaland.com.vn

HÀ NỘI - Shares gained on Friday, bolstered by the gains of large-cap stocks in the group of banking and real estate.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark rose 0.66 per cent, to 1,379.23 points.

The market's breadth was negative with only 202 gainers, and 256 losers.

During the session, nearly 834.4 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ24.8 trillion (US$1.07 billion).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 1.22 per cent, to 1,444.32 points.

Of the VN30 basket, five stocks slid, while 22 inched higher and three ended flat.

Banking stocks performed positively with gainers including Vietcombank (VCB), Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Bank (SHB), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) and Liên Việt Post Bank (LPB), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Techcombank (TCB), VPBank (VPB), Sacombank (STB), Vietinbank (CTG), Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB) and Military Bank (MBB).

Construction and real estate stocks also gained ground such as Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM), Novaland (NVL), Becamex (BCM), Đất Xanh Group (DXG), Kinh Bắc Corporation (KBC), Licogi 16 Joint Stock Company (LCG), Vincom Retail (VRE) and Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR).

Fishery and fertiliser stocks continued to decline in the afternoon session when Camimex Group (CMX), Mekong Fisheries (AAM), Cửu Long Fish (ACL), Sao Ta Foods JSC (FMC), Vĩnh Hoàn Corporation (VHC), Nam Việt Corporation (ANV), IDI International Investment & Development (IDI), Lâm Thao Fertilisers and Chemicals JSC (LAS), Phú Mỹ Fertiliser (DPM), Bình Điền Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (BFC) and Petro Việt Nam Cà Mau Fertiliser JSC (DCM) all dropped.

Eighteen out of 25 sector indices on the stock market lost ground, including IT, oil and gas, retail, seafood production, wholesale, rubber production, agriculture, and food and beverage, logistics and construction materials, securities, and insurance.

On the other side, gainers included banking, real estate and healthcare.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), meanwhile, the HNX-Index lost 2.04 per cent to end at 359.12 points.

During the trading session, investors poured nearly VNĐ2.44 trillion into the bourse, equivalent to a trading volume of more than 113.5 million shares. — VNS