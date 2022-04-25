Luxury Preowned Goods Company, STORE 5a Announces New Location in Nashville, Tenn
Re-commerce designer accessory and handbag store expanding to Music City
We are so excited to be establishing our presence in Nashville and are eager to continue to provide top-quality luxury watches, handbags, jewelry and streetwear.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STORE 5a, a one-of-a-kind online and brick-and-mortar luxury goods re-commerce brand with headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, is announcing its expansion with a new retail location in Nashville, Tenn.
— STORE 5a Founder, Jesse Johnson
“We are so excited to be establishing our presence in Nashville and are eager to continue to provide top-quality luxury watches, handbags, jewelry and streetwear,” says STORE 5a Founder, Jesse Johnson. “At STORE 5a, we pride ourselves on the ability to offer customers authentic luxury accessories at a fraction of the cost while preserving the integrity of the brands.”
STORE 5a refurbishes and authenticates some of the most sought-after luxury items on the market. Each piece is inspected by their in-house experts to ensure authenticity and then offered at a discount that can range up to 70 percent off retail prices.
The company has seen success largely in part due to how convenient they have made it for sellers. Most re-commerce companies, force customers to wait until their item is listed and sold before getting paid. At STORE 5a the company provides both a cash offer and a consignment offer. With this process, STORE 5a is able to provide its customers and sellers, alike, with high quality service that allows the brand to own each item outright allowing them to refurbish each item creating an inventory of products that looks near new.
“We are excited to be bringing our brand of luxury apparel to Music City, supporting the local economy with sustainable - yet fashionable - lifestyles and immersing ourselves in Nashville's rich local culture," said Johnson. "The people of Nashville are stylish, trendy and appreciate luxury goods at a fair price. We are looking forward to providing locals and tourists a memorable experience while offering hard-to-find pieces to add to their collections.”
The public is invited to attend the grand opening taking place between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT April 29-30, at 3805 Green Hills Village Drive in Nashville. The event will include music, food, and refreshments plus 10 percent off purchases (exclusions apply).
For more information on STORE 5a, visit: https://www.store5a.com/.
###
About STORE 5a:
Founded in 2015 by Jesse Johnson, a family member of the Diamond Cellar company, STORE 5a is an online and retail re-commerce luxury brand that purchases, sells, authenticates, and refurbishes pre-owned designer goods. The company provides customers with a quick turnaround on quotes, hand-picked designer goods, and luxurious in-person experiences.
Brenlyn Motlagh
(for STORE 5a)
+1 949-899-3135
brenlyndm@bastionagency.com