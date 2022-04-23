MVB Records Signs up-and-coming Jamaican Dancehall Reggae Artist Young Dubai

Jamaican Dancehall Artist Young Dubai's "Soldier" Jamaican Dancehall Artist Young Dubai's "Gyalist" Jamaican Dancehall Artist Young Dubai's "Things Gon' Change"

MVB Records discovers a hungry up-and-coming Jamaican Dancehall Reggae artist on instagram, and places him in their popular Artist development program.

After hearing Young Dubai's first two professionally recorded singles, the owner of MVB Records; Abdel "Sosa" Russell, wasted no time in offering Austin Dakins a full record deal.” — Michelle R.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instagram seems to be a platform where music stars are discovered by record labels who are willing to invest in them. Austin "Young Dubai" Dakins is an aspiring Jamaican Dancehall artist who made music in his spare time, and occasionally would upload some of his songs to instagram. Little did Austin know, that in late 2021 a popular New York indie record label; MVB Records, would bump into his instagram page, and end up offering him a 2 single record deal.

Austin "Young Dubai" Dakins immediately signed his 2 single deal, and MVB Records booked studio time for him to record his first two singles "Things Gon' Change" and "Timmy Turner". After hearing Young Dubai's first two professionally recorded singles, the owner of MVB Records; Abdel "Sosa" Russell, wasted no time in offering Austin Dakins a full record deal.

Young Dubai has now recorded 2 more singles "Gyalist" and "Soldier", and he is currently getting ready to release his first EP with MVB Records, by the end of April or in early May. Young Dubai reportedly has his first photo shoot scheduled in April, and is recording music nonstop at a local studio named Emelio Records Studio. Listeners can enjoy new music from Young Dubai on all music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

