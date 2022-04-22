90 new long-term care beds coming to Vernon

CANADA, April 22 - Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“This is another substantive step that our government has taken to improve and strengthen seniors’ care in our province. By connecting older adults who can no longer live independently to the care they need in the community they live, we are ensuring people are cared for closer to home with dignity and comfort.”

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee –

“This is a very exciting day for seniors and their families in Vernon. Through our partnership with Interior Health, this investment in long-term care will ensure that seniors and Elders can get the care they need to age with dignity for years to come, as well as help recruit a new generation of health-care professionals to the Interior region.”

Diane Shendruk, vice-president of clinical operations, Interior Health North –

“We are very pleased to be moving ahead with the expansion of 90 long-term care beds in Vernon to ensure more seniors and Elders have access to long-term care if they need it. The government's commitment to long-term care is a welcome investment recognizing the increasing care needs of our aging population and all that we have learned from the ongoing pandemic.”

Kevin Svoboda, president and CEO, Kaigo Senior Living –

“We are thrilled to be under construction on the expansion of Creekside Landing in Vernon, adding to our already vibrant services for people living in long-term care. We are proud to be a part of the Vernon community and look forward to opening more spaces for seniors living in the area.”

Sandra Ohlemann, Creekside Landing resident –

“We need more spaces for seniors to live, so watching the progress on the expansion every day is exciting. This next phase will provide a beautiful and supportive environment for seniors living in Vernon.”