Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,462 in the last 365 days.

90 new long-term care beds coming to Vernon

CANADA, April 22 - Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“This is another substantive step that our government has taken to improve and strengthen seniors’ care in our province. By connecting older adults who can no longer live independently to the care they need in the community they live, we are ensuring people are cared for closer to home with dignity and comfort.”

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee –

“This is a very exciting day for seniors and their families in Vernon. Through our partnership with Interior Health, this investment in long-term care will ensure that seniors and Elders can get the care they need to age with dignity for years to come, as well as help recruit a new generation of health-care professionals to the Interior region.”

Diane Shendruk, vice-president of clinical operations, Interior Health North –

“We are very pleased to be moving ahead with the expansion of 90 long-term care beds in Vernon to ensure more seniors and Elders have access to long-term care if they need it. The government's commitment to long-term care is a welcome investment recognizing the increasing care needs of our aging population and all that we have learned from the ongoing pandemic.”

Kevin Svoboda, president and CEO, Kaigo Senior Living –

“We are thrilled to be under construction on the expansion of Creekside Landing in Vernon, adding to our already vibrant services for people living in long-term care. We are proud to be a part of the Vernon community and look forward to opening more spaces for seniors living in the area.”

Sandra Ohlemann, Creekside Landing resident –

“We need more spaces for seniors to live, so watching the progress on the expansion every day is exciting. This next phase will provide a beautiful and supportive environment for seniors living in Vernon.”

You just read:

90 new long-term care beds coming to Vernon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.