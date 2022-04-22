Submit Release
Saskatchewan Leads Nation in Retail Trade Growth

CANADA, April 23 - Released on April 22, 2022

Year-Over-Year Retail Trade Increased by 13 Per Cent in Saskatchewan, Highest in Canada

Saskatchewan is leading the nation in year-over-year retail trade growth. 

Between February 2021 and February 2022, the value of retail trade in Saskatchewan increased by 13 per cent (seasonally adjusted), highest among all provinces.

"Saskatchewan continues to lead the country in key economic growth indicators," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government is increasing trade and export opportunities for Saskatchewan businesses, attracting record investment and supporting one of Canada's most competitive business environments to ensure this growth continues."

From January 2022 to February 2022, the value of retail trade in Saskatchewan increased by 2.4 per cent (seasonally adjusted), third highest among all provinces.

In February 2022, the total value of retail trade in Saskatchewan was over $2 billion.  

Saskatchewan is also leading the nation in several other key economic indicators. In February 2022, Saskatchewan had the highest month-to-month and year-over-year growth in both wholesale trade and manufacturing sales. The same month, Saskatchewan had the second highest month-to-month growth in merchandise exports.

