Hawaii is last to see sunrise on Earth Day and celebrate with Hawaiian chant from the mountains to the sea
Hawaii holds largest celebration during National Volunteer Week
The sacred Hawaiian chant is about the sun’s reflection on water that creates a pathway of hope.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii was the last state in which the sun rose on Earth Day. The nonprofit Kanu Hawaii, which stands as the nation’s largest celebration of National Volunteer Week hosted E Ala Ē, a Hawaiian chant that united voices from every island on Earth Day.
— Todd Yamashita
On Earth Day 2022 at sunrise, groups across Hawaii gathered atop Hawaii island’s Maunakea and Maui’s Haleakala. They were joined by islanders and visitors who congregated in sacred Hawaiian spaces and places, urban centers and along the coastlines. All participated in a chant that began at 6:06 am Hawaiian sunrise (12:06 pm EST | 9:06 am PT).
E Ala Ē (translated to awaken to rise) was led by Hawaiian elders and cultural practitioners from every island. These leaders shared Hawaii’s message for all to rise up and awaken to the needs of the planet. Participants also attended from home, school or anywhere worldwide.
“The sacred Hawaiian chant is about the sun’s reflection on water that creates a pathway of hope,” says Todd Yamashita, who led the island of Molokai’s event. “It’s a chant about renewal. Collectively and actively creating hope is the magic driving E Ala Ē.” The chant can be found here: https://vimeo.com/8750351?embedded=true&source=video_title&owner=2909581
E Ala E (Awaken/Arise)
E ala e (Awaken/Arise)
Ka lā i ka hikina (The sun in the east)
I ka moana, ka moana hohonu (The ocean deep)
Piʻi ka lewa, ka lewa nuʻu (Climbing to the heaven)
I ka hikina (In the east)
Aia ka lā (There is the sun)
E ala e (Awaken/Arise)
Cultural Practitioner Kimeona Kane who led the Oahu E Ala Ē said: “The best way to move forward is together.” The purpose of the oli is to bring a cultural context to an international day of environmental awareness. Having volunteers from across Hawaii and around the world to celebrate Earth Day and solidarity in environmental activism that is culturally appropriate is the goal.
For more information including the chant, the public can go to KanuHawaii.org/e-ala-e-2022/.
This event was part of Volunteer Week Hawaii 2022 and National Volunteer Week, which started in the 1970s. Hawaii joined the national movement in 2018 and the week-long devotion to volunteerism. Most events held during Volunteer Week Hawaii have an environmental stewardship focus. Events are part of Hawaii’s involvement in the Aloha+Challenge to meet sustainability goals by 2030 is in response to the Paris Accords, which is an international treaty on climate change.
This morning’s sunrise E Ala Ē followed the announcement made earlier this week that the Hawaii State Department of Education and Kanu Hawaii have partnered to work towards a 50,000-signature goal by 2023. The pledge was created by students from across Hawaii and vows for greater care of the environment. To sign the online pledge, the public can go to PledgeToOurKeiki.org.
Jacque Vaughn
Transcendence Pacific
email us here