Securitas names Wallace Kelley as Director of Operations for Hawaii/Guam
Our ultimate goal is to take care of our employees and provide the best service delivery to our clients.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Securitas has named Wallace Kelley to serve in the newly created position of Director of Operations. He will provide oversight of personnel in Hawaii and Guam, which includes nearly 1,500 employees that serve more than 500 commercial clients.
— Sanj Sappal
Prior to this position, he served as a Securitas Hawaii District Manager for 10 years where he managed a portfolio of nearly 40 clients in the commercial sector including hospitality.
His goals for the position include: expanding hiring and retention programs, helping clients to adopt security technology solutions and expansion of the mobile patrol division that offers services such as remote guarding. He aims to optimize the company’s job matching program in which security officers and clients are well-paired, and will lead the regional CARES program, a retention and professional development offering, which creates career journey touch points with personalized training and job satisfaction assessment.
Wallace is a member of the following organizations: ASIS (American Society of Industrial Security), BOMA (Building Owners & Managers Association), Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management), Echelon – Salvation Army Hawaii.
Securitas in Hawaii is hiring more than 200 positions statewide with the majority of positions on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island. Its incentive offer to recruit officers with valid guard cards is the most competitive in Hawaii.
Kelley will report directly to Sanj Sappal, Area Vice President. “Wallace’s years of local experience will bode well in rolling out our key initiatives in the islands,” says Sanj Sappal, Area Vice President. “Our ultimate goal is to take care of our employees and provide the best service delivery to our clients.”
About Securitas Security Services
Securitas Security Services USA Inc. is the nation's leading security provider with more than 100,000 employees, and along with its affiliates, offers security solutions including uniformed security officers, mobile patrol and consulting and investigations. Its U.S. headquarters is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Globally, the company has more than 350,000 employees in more than 50 countries.
More than 250 Hawaii organizations from shopping centers and industrial plants to landowners and residential communities rely on Securitas. Securitas has created nearly 3,000 jobs statewide and is one of Hawaii’s largest employers. All security personnel are licensed by the Board of Private Detectives & Guards. Contact us today to join the leader in Protective Services.
