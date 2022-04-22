I-76 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia Region

04/22/2022 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia Tuesday, April 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the Knights Road and the US 13 interchanges for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, April 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the Franklin Mills Boulevard and the Knights Road interchanges for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, April 28, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closures is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the University Avenue and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, April 28, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closures is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the University Avenue and the South Street interchanges for bridge inspection; and

Friday, April 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on 26th Street between Penrose Avenue and the I-76 Interchange for bridge inspection. Bucks County Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Interstate 295 and Route 322 (Yardley Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Bristol Pike Interchange in Bensalem Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation; and

Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the U.S. 1 and Oxford Valley Road Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation. Delaware County Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 491 (Naamans Creek Road) between U.S. 202 (Wilmington-West Chester Pike) and the Delaware State line in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, for line striping and rumble strip installation. Montgomery County Monday, April 25, though Friday, April 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 663 (John Fries Highway) between Route 29 (Main Street) and the Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike/Northeast Extension) Interchange in Milford and Upper Hanover townships and Pennsburg Borough in Bucks and Montgomery counties for line striping and rumble strip installation; and

Tuesday, May 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane shifts are scheduled on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) between Lafayette Street and Washington Street in Norristown for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #