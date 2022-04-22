Governor Abbott Announces Wimberley Designated As Music Friendly Community

TEXAS, April 22 - April 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Wimberley, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state," said Governor Abbott. "With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Wimberley on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success."

"Wimberley is the home to many live music venues where patrons can enjoy performances from local artists who are looking to further their careers and share their art with the community," said Senator Donna Campbell. "Designating Wimberley as a Music Friendly Community will benefit our musicians and increase revenue, allowing the city to grow and continue producing talented artists. I'm so proud to represent this song-filled city!"

The community celebration featuring live music and hosted by the City of Wimberley, the Wimberley Valley Arts & Culture Alliance, and the Texas Music Office is scheduled for Friday, April 29, 2022, at the free Concert in the Park that begins at 6 pm at Blue Hole Regional Park. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Wimberley Mayor Gina Fulkerson during intermission.

"In the Wimberley Valley, the beauty of nature nurtures amazing musical talent," said Mayor Fulkerson. "You find it woven through the lyrics and melodies created by our talented singers and songwriters. We are so grateful to have this talent and creativity and the community that supports it recognized with this Music Friendly Community designation."

For more information on the community celebration on Friday, April 29, visit: https://wimberleyarts.org/music-friendly/

For media inquiries, contact: Nathan Glaiser, Planning and Development Coordinator, City of Wimberley, nglaiser@cityofwimberley.com, (512) 648-2411

Wimberley joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, Dallas, Bryan, and McAllen. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities