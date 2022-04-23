Julia Malakiman Launches “Dating and Relationship Coaching” Programs for Men in Silicon Valley
My love for learning keeps me sharp and my passion for coaching keeps me dedicated to my client’s success”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social isolation has altered a variety of practices in today's society. One of the most subtle yet most important is how it has impacted men and women's love lives. In any case, this is an odd time to be single or attempting to get into a relationship. Nonetheless, Julia Malakiman takes on the responsibility as a coach here. Her "Dating & Relationship Coaching" workshops assist males in unleashing their full potential and changing their love life!
Malakiman is a coach, speaker, and specialist in the field of men's coaching. She provides Dating and Relationships Coaching for males that includes advice and expert guidance to help men attract women into their lives. Malakiman has always had a strong passion for love. As a result, she teaches guys to believe that LOVE is not difficult, unrealistic, frightening, harmful, false, or addictive. Malakiman has assisted numerous males in the Bay Area in finding their soulmates as part of her one-on-one sessions and on-field practices.
Julia Malakiman's Dating and Relationship Coaching Programs
Julia Malakiman, a dating coach, offers various effective and distinctive dating programs for men. An 8-week intensive course, a 10-hour intensive course, and a 1-hour individualized coaching. According to Malakiman, it's how people value themselves that determines their quality of life. As a consequence of this belief, these courses teach men to connect with their highest selves while allowing them to naturally attract the woman they deserve.
8 Weeks Intensive Program
Includes 8 weekly 1 hour private coaching sessions (in person or zoom), 2 hour in field practice session (in person), mock dates, wardrobe and personal styling advice/adjustment, and online dating profile management.
10 Hours Intensive Program
Includes training sessions in both private office and public setting ( parks, cafes, restaurants, downtown, etc.), wardrobe and personal styling advice/adjustment, and online dating profile management.
1 Hr In Person or Zoom Private Coaching
Includes complete analysis of your dating history, action plan to correct your dating style and clarifications on any questions you have regarding dating.
WHY SHOULD MEN JOIN Julia Malakiman's DATING AND RELATIONSHIP COACHING PROGRAMS?
Men will gain the confidence to handle any situation and attract more women. Men who are seeking guidance in their dating or relationship lives will be able to get one-on-one coaching from Julia Malakiman. In addition, the program offers mentorship through courses and a well-known methodology that incorporates the voices of not just her but also experts she interacts with.
Conclusion
Every relationship coach has a distinct style, so there is usually something to appeal to every personality and learning style. Some coaches provide online seminars and courses that may be taken whenever you have time. Others combine this do-it-yourself method with a one-on-one phone or video chat sessions to give more focused instruction and responsibility. With Julia Malakiman's Silicon Valley Dating Coach programs, you will be in an ideal environment for finding love.
About Julia Malakiman:
Julia Malakiman is a UC Berkeley graduate with a degree in Conflict Resolution, and she holds a Masters in Human Rights from the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), where she studied for two years. she is also a regular gym-goer and volleyball player outside of coaching.
