Muralist Enivo is Part of The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project, A Powerful Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
I realized that there is a parallel universe, an underworld at sea including pirates, slavery and corruption…True journalism brings all these shady activities to light.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt testimonial about his art, muralist Enivo explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project.
— Enivo, for The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project
A global effort to disseminate investigative journalism about human exploitation and labor crimes at sea, the project brings together painters from around the world to leverage public creativity with a cause. The paintings are based on the groundbreaking reporting produced by a small, non-profit news outlet based in Washington, D.C., The Outlaw Ocean Project. The organization exposes the urgent problems happening on the earth’s oceans including sea slavery, arms trafficking, the climate crisis and overfishing.
What makes The Outlaw Ocean Project a distinct news organization is three-fold. First, the reporting focuses on the more than 50 million people who work in a realm that covers over two thirds of the planet, but whose stories are rarely told. Second, the news-gathering is funded directly by readers and foundations so that the stories can be published for free in over a half dozen languages and more than three dozen countries, which gives it wide impact. Third, the journalism is targeted toward non-news platforms and a younger and more international audience by converting these stories into art. In turn, individuals are able to connect with the issues on a more visceral level.
The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project is part of this innovation and offers a communal display of nontraditional journalism with unmatched effectiveness.
Marcos Ramos, the artist known as Enivo, is a painter based in São Paulo, Brazil. Enivo became completely captivated by graffiti art at the age of 12. Since then, he has illuminated the streets of the city with his ideas, emotions and questions. Each new series of images builds on his previous work and is the realization of new research and fresh concepts.
In addition to free-expression art on the streets and in the studio, Enivo has illustrated advertising campaigns for many brands and decorated a number of homes and businesses offices. A graduate of the Faculdade Paulista de Artes with a degree in Fine Arts, he is an active art educator who takes pride in sharing his knowledge and experiences with young artists. As the owner and founder of A7MA Galeria, Enivo works as curator and exhibition organizer, where he represents dozens of creative individuals from inside Brazil and beyond.
“My hope for this mural is that the images propagate and echo in people's minds, consciences and hearts,” said Enivo. “Urban art displayed in a public space can connect people worldwide.”
Enivo’s mural can be found in São Paulo, Brazil and is titled “Raging Sea.”
Media Team
The Outlaw Ocean Project
media@theoutlawocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Enivo | #TheOutlawOceanMuralProject