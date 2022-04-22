More about GBI Arrests Former Carrollton Police Officer for Child Molestation and Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Carrollton, GA (April 22, 2022) – The GBI has arrested former Carrollton Police Officer Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton, GA on one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

On April 21, 2022, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus (Region 2) was requested by the Carrollton Police Department to investigate an allegation of criminal misconduct against Gilbert by Carrollton City Schools in which Gilbert was assigned as a School Resource Officer at Carrolton Elementary School. The Carrollton Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in the termination of Gilbert.

The investigation revealed that on Friday, April 15, 2022, Gilbert encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home.

On April 22, 2022, Gilbert was taken into custody by the GBI at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.