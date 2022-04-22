Route 885 Intersection Improvement Work Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 885 (Irvine Street/Second Avenue) at Greenfield Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, April 25 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur around-the-clock at the intersection of Route 885 with Greenfield Avenue continuously through late July. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct roadway widening, sidewalk replacement, and drainage improvements.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

