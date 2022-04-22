Pollinator Habitat Site Preparations Begins this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing site preparation activities on two pollinator habitat sites in Allegheny County this week.

Site preparation work for native seeding is anticipated to occur in May and is expected to create 14 acres of pollinator friendly habitat at the I-79/I-79 (PA Turnpike) interchange in Marshall Township and the I-79 Kirwan Heights interchange in Collier Township. Herbicide applications will occur at both locations.

Routine roadside mowing will continue to occur along the shoulder areas of the roadway while the inner portions of the Right of Way (ROW) will be allowed to develop into a pollinator-friendly mix of native flowers and grasses, including milkweed (the host plant for the Monarch butterfly) and 20 additional species that will provide 3 seasons of blooms. When ROWs are planted with native vegetation, they have the ability to provide critical habitat for Monarch butterflies and other imperiled native pollinators.

This work is possible as part of a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Monarch and Pollinators Conservation Fund grant secured by Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. Additional partners include NiSource, Columbia Gas, Chatham University, and RES LLC.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jesse Sabitsky, 717-787-5054

