NSCAS Post-Test Data Verification Windows

NSCAS POST-DATA VERIFICATION SUMMER SCHEDULE

VENDOR TASK DIST START DIST END

NWEA NSCAS Growth Round 1 Verification Review District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis 5/9/2022 5/13/2022

DRC NSCAS Alternate Round 1 Verification Review District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis 5/22/2022 5/24/2022

NWEA NSCAS Growth Preliminary Student Data Report Review Districts will have access to download the report. Last opportunity for district to make corrections through Maggie Sis 6/15/2022 7/8/2022

DRC NSCAS Alternate Preliminary Student Data Report Review Districts will have access to download the report. Last opportunity for district to make corrections through Maggie Sis 6/19/2022 7/8/2022