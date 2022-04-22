Submit Release
NSCAS Post-Test Data Verification Windows

Below is the summer schedule for NSCAS assessment data clean-up.  These dates may change if there are unforeseen difficulties in finalizing the data.

NSCAS POST-DATA VERIFICATION SUMMER SCHEDULE
VENDOR TASK DIST START DIST END
NWEA NSCAS Growth Round 1 Verification Review District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis 5/9/2022 5/13/2022
DRC NSCAS Alternate Round 1 Verification Review District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis 5/22/2022 5/24/2022
NWEA NSCAS Growth Preliminary Student Data Report Review Districts will have access to download the report. Last opportunity for district to make corrections through Maggie Sis 6/15/2022 7/8/2022
DRC NSCAS Alternate Preliminary Student Data Report Review Districts will have access to download the report. Last opportunity for district to make corrections through Maggie Sis 6/19/2022 7/8/2022
ACT NSCAS ACT Preliminary ADVISER Report Review Districts will have access to the ADVISER Validation Verification Report “ACT Preliminary Report”, and District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis Only opportunity for districts to make corrections through Maggie Sis 7/11/2022 7/20/2022

 

