NSCAS Post-Test Data Verification Windows
Below is the summer schedule for NSCAS assessment data clean-up. These dates may change if there are unforeseen difficulties in finalizing the data.
|NSCAS POST-DATA VERIFICATION SUMMER SCHEDULE
|VENDOR
|TASK
|DIST START
|DIST END
|NWEA
|NSCAS Growth Round 1 Verification Review District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis
|5/9/2022
|5/13/2022
|DRC
|NSCAS Alternate Round 1 Verification Review District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis
|5/22/2022
|5/24/2022
|NWEA
|NSCAS Growth Preliminary Student Data Report Review Districts will have access to download the report. Last opportunity for district to make corrections through Maggie Sis
|6/15/2022
|7/8/2022
|DRC
|NSCAS Alternate Preliminary Student Data Report Review Districts will have access to download the report. Last opportunity for district to make corrections through Maggie Sis
|6/19/2022
|7/8/2022
|ACT
|NSCAS ACT Preliminary ADVISER Report Review Districts will have access to the ADVISER Validation Verification Report “ACT Preliminary Report”, and District DAC will receive identified anomaly records from Maggie Sis Only opportunity for districts to make corrections through Maggie Sis
|7/11/2022
|7/20/2022