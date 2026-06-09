Nebraska Department of Education Builds Momentum in Growing the Educator Pipeline

News Release

June 9, 2026

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is pleased to announce the award of approximately $1 million in funding to Midland University and the College of Saint Mary as the recipients of Round 4 funding through the Nebraska Grow Your Own (GYO) Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Subgrant Opportunity.

Supported by an investment from the Nebraska Legislature, these awards will expand Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Programs that prepare the next generation of educators through paid, on-the-job learning. By combining employment, mentorship, and coursework, these programs create accessible pathways into the teaching profession while helping schools develop a strong and sustainable educator workforce.

The Grow Your Own Teacher Apprenticeship Program empowers school systems to develop future teachers from within their own schools and communities. Through this investment, the College of Saint Mary and Midland University will support the preparation of 49 new teacher apprentices, helping expand Nebraska’s educator workforce. With more than 50 schools already participating, the initiative continues to gain momentum as a proven strategy for building sustainable, locally grown teacher pipelines across the state.

Growing Nebraska’s educator pipeline is on of the key strategic priorities in the NDE Strategic Plan. The plan has goals to increasing the amount of teachers and decrease teaching vacancies significanly by 2030. Since launching the Teacher Registered Apprenticeship pilot program and completing four rounds of funding, the initiative has made significant strides toward those goals. What began as a pilot has grown into a statewide effort that now includes eight educator preparation programs partnering with more than 50 schools- including 47 public school districts and 8 nonpublic schools- to support more than 230 apprentices as they prepare to become the next generation of Nebraska educators.

By investing in future educators from within our own communities, Nebraska is growing more than a teacher pipeline- we are strengthening the future of our schools, communities, and state. We are cultivating future teachers who know their students and are committed to helping the next generation thrive. Together, we are creating opportunities for every Nebraska student to learn from a well-prepared, dedicated teacher who will inspire and impact lives for generations to come.

For more information about the Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program visit the Nebraska Department of Education website https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/nebraska-teacher-apprenticeships/